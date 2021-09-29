PayPal's Happy Returns Partners with Staples US Retail to Expand Its Network of Return Bar Locations

By offering compelling returns software and more efficient reverse logistics, Happy Returns enables merchants to improve the shopper return experience, help lower the cost of returns, and reduce the environmental impact of return shipping.

American consumers returned $428 billion of goods in 2020, with almost a quarter being for e-commerce returns(1). With over 10 percent of purchases being returned(2), the frequency is driving consumers to find solutions that suit their needs, and many are prioritizing in-person return options. The new Happy Returns partnership with Staples US Retail increases the number of Return Bars to over 3,800 locations. With the Staples expansion, 75 percent of Americans now live within a 10-mile radius of a Happy Returns location(3), making it even more accessible for an in-person returns experience.

"Returns are an essential part of the shopping experience, particularly for online retail, and shoppers overwhelmingly prefer to return box free in person rather than deal with the hassle and wait of returns by mail," said David Sobie, Vice President, Happy Returns. "Our partnership with Staples US Retail significantly increases the availability of in-person drop off points for online shoppers and gives retailers a more cost-effective way to manage their reverse logistics."

"The way in which consumers shop and return items is fast changing and we are excited to partner with Happy Returns to better support shoppers and merchants in need of comprehensive and convenient return solutions," said Craig Grayson, Vice President, Print & Marketing Services, Staples US Retail. "Staples is a destination for all things shipping, especially for small businesses and remote workers. This partnership is a natural fit for us and we look forward to Staples retail locations becoming destinations for simple in-person return options."

Shoppers begin the returns on the merchants' websites or at HappyReturns.com and receive a QR code. They then bring the items only—no box or receipt required—plus the QR code to a Staples retail to complete the return. A typical return takes less than a minute; returns are approved in real time and Happy Returns initiates refunds and exchanges immediately in most cases. Returns from multiple merchants are aggregated together into a single shipment in a reusable tote, reducing the shipping cost for all the merchants, and increasing the sustainability of the process by eliminating cardboard.

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns by PayPal provides end-to-end returns solutions for online merchants and shoppers through a unique combination of returns software plus reverse logistics. Through its nationwide network of Return Bar locations, Happy Returns delights shoppers by enabling them to drop off returns with no packaging or printing in under 60 seconds. Returns are aggregated and shipped using reusable totes, reducing costs for merchants and increasing sustainability by reducing cardboard waste and carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.happyreturns.com.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 400 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

