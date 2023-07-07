PayRange Announces Mobile Payment Solution for Campground and RV Site Owners

News provided by

PayRange

07 Jul, 2023, 08:33 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayRange Inc., the leading provider of mobile payments for unattended retail, today announced its expansion into the growing $8B annual revenue campground and RV parks market, with the introduction of a comprehensive mobile payment solution.

The new product offering reflects the company's commitment to innovating its payment services, PayRange will now support payments for a myriad of campground services such as site bookings, daily electric hookups (RV's), EV car charging, paid showers, fire pits, tennis courts, game rooms, and more. Customers can effortlessly use the PayRange mobile app to manage and make payments, thereby enhancing their camping experience.

"With over 50 million Americans camping annually across more than 15,000 campground and RV sites, this is a rapidly growing market for PayRange," stated Michael Kitchen, Chief Revenue Officer of PayRange "We are thrilled to introduce our comprehensive suite of payment solutions to this industry. It not only represents a significant growth opportunity for PayRange but also emphasizes our commitment to providing easy, convenient, and secure payment options across diverse sectors."

This expansion demonstrates PayRange's dedication to innovation and its ability to adapt to new markets, providing practical payment solutions to industries with a range of unique needs that in many cases have been left behind the digital payments revolution.

To learn more about the new comprehensive payment system for campground and RV site owners, or to book a sales appointment today, please visit the PayRange website at www.payrange.com.

About PayRange

PayRange Inc., based in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of mobile payment solutions for the automated retail industry. The company is known for its innovative technology that makes payments simple and accessible for everyone. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 6 million mobile app users, and a network of over 500,000 deployed machines throughout 400 cities and towns in the US and Canada.

Media Contact:
Matt Birchard
503-810-4056
[email protected]com

SOURCE PayRange

