Payroc Partners with Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union to Deliver Next-Generation Payments Solutions to Area Businesses

TINLEY PARK, Ill., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payments company Payroc is proud to announce a new partnership with Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union, a respected financial institution serving businesses and consumers throughout the Greater Lowell and Southern New Hampshire area.

Effective April, 6, 2026, Payroc will begin providing comprehensive payment processing solutions to Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union's business clients. Payroc's merchant services include smart point-of-sale systems, online payments, electronic invoicing via email and text message, compliant cost-savings programs such as cash discounting and surcharging, mobile processing, digital invoicing, same-day funding, reporting and analytics, risk monitoring and fraud management, white-glove support, and more.

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union and Payroc to help merchants operate efficiently, safeguard revenue, grow, and succeed.

"This partnership unlocks world class payment technology solutions allowing us to tailor to the unique needs and goals of our business members," said Brian Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union. "Payroc's expertise and technology helps us streamline operations, improve reliability at the point of sale, and support the continued growth of our members."

"What we're building is greater than a partnership—it's a collaboration with real intention," said Chad Stephens, SVP, Direct Sales. "Both teams are driven by the same goal: helping local businesses thrive with smart payment solutions and service they can count on."

From small and midsized businesses to professional services firms, enterprise companies, nonprofits, and municipalities, Jeanne D'Arc members will benefit from Payroc's ability to deliver customized payments solutions backed by local support and world-class infrastructure. This high-touch approach ensures that every merchant receives cost-effective, reliable, and compliant solutions that evolve with their needs.

About Payroc:

Payroc WorldAccess is a high-growth, global merchant acquirer and payments technology provider. As a registered Visa third-party processor and Mastercard service provider, Payroc offers proprietary payment processing solutions, sales enablement, and integrated payment solutions for a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.payroc.com.

About Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union:

Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union is a not‑for‑profit, member‑owned financial institution serving individuals and businesses throughout Greater Lowell and Southern New Hampshire. Since 1912, the credit union has remained committed to providing convenient, community‑focused banking through eight full‑service branches and comprehensive services. Learn more at www.jdcu.com.

SOURCE Payroc