PayrollOrg Announces Recipients of Third Annual Showcase Standout Awards

PayrollOrg

26 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg announced the recipients of its third annual Showcase Standout Awards May 18th at the 41st Annual Payroll Congress in Denver, Colorado. Featuring four categories, the awards honor the best payroll product demonstrations featured at the Payroll Solutions Showcase (PSS) event held in March.

"Congratulations to all of the Showcase Standout Award recipients," said Dan Maddux, executive director at PayrollOrg. "These leading payroll solutions providers truly shared excellent presentations of their premier products for the payroll industry."

First-place recipients by category:

Overall PSS Best Demo

Experian Employer Services

Cutting Edge Technology 

Experian Employer Services

Data Analytics and Reporting

Immedis

Workforce Management

rapid!

The Payroll Solutions Showcase was a two-day virtual event held in March that brought payroll practitioners together with industry-leading payroll product and service providers for case studies, product demonstrations, and four forward-looking panel discussions. The complimentary event is available on-demand through October 31.

PayrollOrg (PAYO) is the industry leader in payroll education, publications, and networking. Each year, PAYO enrolls more than 100,000 participants from more than 100 countries in its training programs, and provides publications, newsletters, and resources to help payroll professionals maintain compliance. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org.

SOURCE PayrollOrg

