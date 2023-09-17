PayrollOrg to Provide Transformational Payroll Leadership Training at the Payroll Leaders Conference September 17 - 20

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg (PAYO) will provide next-generation training to leaders and future leaders in payroll at its Payroll Leaders Conference (PLC), being held in person from September 17 – 20 in Las Vegas, NV.

"The Payroll Leaders Conference trains current and aspiring leaders in payroll on new leadership competencies, providing fresh perspectives to lead successful teams in an increasingly dynamic world," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PAYO.

The Payroll Prism award recipients will also be announced at the conference. The Payroll Prism awards recognize payroll departments that exhibit best practices in management, processes, technology, and overall best practices. Previous companies recognized with Prism awards include Palm Beach State College, Cloudera, Inc., and ArcBest.

The in-person conference will feature exciting keynotes from Courtney Anderson Broadhead, J.D., M.S., M.B.A., B.A., and Jamie Phillips, CPP, Healthcare Account Executive at UKG. Attendees at PLC will attend one of four transformational certificate programs:

  • Foundations of Payroll Analytics
  • State and Local Payroll Certificate Program
  • Strategic Leadership Certificate Program
  • Global Payroll Management Certificate Program

The Payroll Leaders Conference is being hosted at MEET Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas. Visit PAYO online to view the full conference agenda.

PayrollOrg (PAYO) is the industry leader in payroll education, publications, and networking. Each year, PAYO enrolls more than 100,000 participants from more than 100 countries in its training programs, and provides publications, newsletters, and resources to help payroll professionals maintain compliance. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org.

