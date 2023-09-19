PayrollOrg's Survey Reveals Majority of Employees Have Instant Access to Pay and Benefits Information

News provided by

PayrollOrg

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-seven percent of employees have instant access to their pay and benefits information, according to results from the 2023 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by PayrollOrg (PAYO) during National Payroll Week.

"For today's workforce, transparency into the payroll process, the ability to access earned wages faster and more frequently, and options for self-service technology are critical to maintaining a strong employer-employee relationship," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex.

The annual survey asked, "Does your employer provide an employee self-service portal, where you can access your pay and benefits information online?" More than 87 percent of respondents indicated their employer provides an online self-service portal.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with PAYO's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 4 – 8. Over 39,200 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

PayrollOrg (PAYO) is the industry leader in payroll education, publications, and networking. Each year, PAYO enrolls more than 100,000 participants from more than 100 countries in its training programs, and provides publications, newsletters, and resources to help payroll professionals maintain compliance. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org.

SOURCE PayrollOrg

Also from this source

PayrollOrg to Provide Transformational Payroll Leadership Training at the Payroll Leaders Conference September 17 - 20

Survey Reveals Six Percent Increase in Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck in Just One Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.