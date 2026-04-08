Paysafe Taps MoonPay to Bring Crypto Payments to Its $167 Billion-a-Year Platform

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments and stablecoin infrastructure, is now powering crypto payments inside Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform that processed $167 billion in transactions in 2025. The integration embeds stablecoin rails directly into Paysafe's platform, giving merchants crypto payment capability alongside cards, digital wallets, eCash, bank transfers, and local payment rails.

The first product to launch from the partnership is Pay with Crypto, which allows brands' customers to use their preferred stablecoin or cryptocurrency to fund their accounts, where permitted. Whether a customer wants to fund an account using USD Coin (USDC), another stablecoin, or any major cryptocurrency, Paysafe's new payment option for operators' cashiers enables their crypto deposit to be rapidly converted to U.S. dollars. The solution supports e-commerce, financial services, retail, and iGaming and daily fantasy sports operators, among other verticals.

Ivan Soto-Wright, Founder and CEO of MoonPay, commented: "Crypto rails are making payments faster and cheaper, and our job is to close the gap between this technology and real-world utility."

Crypto as a Payments Rail

The integration reflects a broader shift in how stablecoin infrastructure scales. Rather than going direct-to-consumer, MoonPay is powering the crypto capability of an established payment processor, embedding stablecoin rails into traditional checkout flows. For merchants, that means gaining crypto payment functionality through Paysafe without requiring a separate integration.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said: "Galvanized by the growing popularity of stablecoins, cryptocurrency is evolving in the U.S. from an investment asset into a unit of value for payments, and we're seeing this shift gather pace in the country's online gaming market. Against this backdrop, we're delighted to unveil Pay with Crypto, a forward-thinking solution that strongly positions U.S. operators for their customers' changing transactional preferences – the future of how they pay when they play."

How Pay with Crypto Works

After selecting Pay with Crypto and their preferred stablecoin or cryptocurrency, users simply connect their crypto or custodial wallet to fund the deposit, with the MoonPay Commerce Checkouts technology also supporting transactions via QR code using users' phones. Once transactions have been verified, Pay with Crypto instantly converts crypto deposits into U.S. dollars to fund the user's account.

For a daily fantasy sports operator, that means a player can fund their account with a stablecoin in seconds, expanding available deposit options without any additional integration work.

The flexibility embedded in the Pay with Crypto solution also extends to operators, which can choose to settle payments almost instantly in stablecoins in their business's crypto wallet, or settle in U.S. dollars or any major fiat currency through MoonPay's Virtual Accounts powered by Iron.

Disclaimer

Neither Paysafe nor any of its affiliates endorse or promote any form of wagering or gambling. Please note that all forms of gambling and betting (online and otherwise) carry with them inherent financial risk and risk of financial loss. Any gambling or betting activities should be exercised responsibly and with moderation in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay powers ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay