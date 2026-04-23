Payslip and Deloitte Lead on the acceleration of Global Pay Transparency Demands

EU Pay Transparency Directive Accelerates Shift Toward Centralised Global Payroll Data

DUBLIN, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip, the Global Payroll Control & AI Technology Company today announced a significant milestone, automating over 1.3 million payslips annually across more than 125 countries, powering €5bn in payroll payments. This achievement also marks the two-year anniversary of Payslip's strategic partnership with Deloitte and reflects the continued momentum in the global market towards AI led unified, centralized frameworks to better meet transparency demands.

Payslip x Deloitte Leadership Group Photo April 2026

The market's call for unified payroll data has never been louder. As pay transparency regulations expand notably, driven by the EU Pay Transparency Directive organisations face immense pressure to produce consolidated, audit-ready payroll data. For many multinational companies, payroll data remains trapped in disparate local systems and providers, making compliance with transparency directives an often-impossible task.

A growing number of multinational enterprises are selecting Deloitte's Global Payroll Operate solution, which integrates Payslip's advanced payroll control automation & AI technology with Deloitte's advisory, implementation and operate expertise. This powerful combination enables organisations to standardise reporting, gain unparalleled visibility across complex multi-country payroll environments, and unlock the strategic value of their payroll data.

Speaking on the milestone, Nathan Male, Global Payroll Operate Service Leader at Deloitte said: "As organisations prepare for new pay transparency reporting requirements across Europe and other regions, many are recognizing that fragmented payroll environments make it difficult to produce consistent, reporting-ready data. Through our partnership with Payslip, Deloitte are helping clients bring global payroll data together to improve oversight across multi-country operations and support expansion into new markets without adding operational complexity."

Fidelma McGuirk, Founder and CEO of Payslip, added: "As global payroll complexity continues to rise with new regulations, organizations need to comply but also recognize the opportunity to use payroll as a strategic lever. Payslip's mature enterprise grade Control, Automation & AI Platform makes sense of data and Payslip's artificial intelligence superpowers payroll operations for some of the world's largest global companies.

"Payslip's partnership with Deloitte combines Deloitte's global advisory and transformation expertise with Payslip's Payroll Control Technology to help multinational organizations bring greater control, clarity and data readiness to global payroll operations."

Customers who have adopted the model are using it to shift from decentralized payroll processes toward centralized automated control models that enable:

Automated payroll controls and validations reduce payroll errors by 96%.

Standardized global reporting and analytics that improve visibility across 125 jurisdictions.

Seamless integration across HCM and finance systems reduce manual processing time by 40%.

Enhanced compliance oversight that prevents costly penalties

A scalable model that enables onboarding of new countries and vendors that supports rapid growth and expansion.

Each year, approximately €5 billion in employee salaries are processed through the Payslip platform. According to a universal customer declaration signed by several of Payslip's largest and most exacting enterprise clients, organizations using the platform reported a 96% reduction in payroll errors, 40% faster pay runs and full audit readiness across global payroll operations.

With continued investment in automation and AI, Payslip and Deloitte remain focused on supporting multinational organizations as they modernize and scale their payroll operations worldwide.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Deloitte's professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy and a more sustainable future. With presence in more than 150 countries and territories, Deloitte brings deep industry expertise and global reach to organizations around the world.

About Payslip

Payslip delivers control, integration and automation AI for the global payroll industry. Payslip harmonizes payroll data across countries and vendors, streamlines payroll workflows, and provides real-time global reporting and analytics. The Payslip Control Platform & Payslip Alpha AI enable organizations to achieve greater visibility, compliance, and control while supporting scalable international growth and efficiency.

SOURCE Payslip