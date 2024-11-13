PayToMe.co and Boundarie.org Partner to Advance Global Education and Financial Inclusion

Groundbreaking partnership makes college mentorship accessible and empowers nonprofits with fintech solutions.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayToMe.co, an award-winning AI-driven fintech marketplace and top 1% global startup through Startupbootcamp, has announced an innovative partnership with Boundarie.org, a nonprofit organization founded by high school students to make college mentorship accessible and affordable. Faced with the high costs of traditional college counseling, these visionary founders created a peer-driven platform that has already reached 30 million views and 1.8 million likes on social media in less than six months.

Worldwide, 570 million secondary school students lack access to college mentorship, including 130 million girls out of school and 14.8 million students in refugee camps where formal education is often inaccessible. Through this partnership, PayToMe.co enables Boundarie.org to expand its impact by providing financial technology for managing donations, fundraising, and expenses—allowing Boundarie.org to focus on its mission of educational accessibility.

Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals—Goal 4: Quality Education and Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth—this partnership combines PayToMe.co's fintech with Boundarie.org's mentorship to drive global educational and financial inclusion.

Empowering Nonprofits to Focus on Their Mission

With over 10 million nonprofits worldwide, many face challenges in secure payment processing, donation management, and expense tracking. PayToMe.co's patented Text-to-Pay and digital invoicing solutions address these needs, offering Boundarie.org complimentary access to its platform for operational support, allowing nonprofits to focus resources directly on their impact-driven initiatives.

Celebrating Youth Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship

Boundarie.org's high school founders embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives social change. Inspired by their own experiences, they provide a model for youth-led initiatives addressing global challenges, encouraging young leaders worldwide to pursue impactful projects.

Call for Collaboration

"Partnering with Boundarie.org allows PayToMe.co to be a catalyst for social impact, showing how fintech can support youth-led organizations and create sustainable pathways for education globally," said Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe.co.

PayToMe.co invites partnerships with foundations, nonprofits, corporate partners, government agencies, schools, and refugee camps interested in advancing financial and educational inclusion. Mission-driven organizations can leverage PayToMe.co's tools to streamline their operations, while corporate and government partners are encouraged to support this initiative, helping PayToMe.co expand its reach and impact.

About PayToMe.co

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border transactions, and customizable digital invoicing across 100+ countries. Connected to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications through technology and strategic partnerships—including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, Startupbootcamp, and AppTech Payments Corp.—PayToMe.co leads innovation in financial services. Its suite of solutions empowers businesses to optimize finances, enhance cash flow, and reduce fraud while contributing to a socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and international business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. Learn more at www.paytome.co.

About Boundarie.org

Boundarie.org is a platform committed to making college mentorship accessible to all. Through peer-led support, Boundarie.org connects students with mentors who guide them through college admissions, bridging educational gaps and empowering students from diverse backgrounds. Learn more at https://boundarie.org/

