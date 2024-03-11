PayToMe.co Elevates Fintech Ecosystem as Official Plaid Partner

Expanding Global Reach with Dual-Service Offering from PayToMe.co and Plaid

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the fintech landscape, PayToMe.co, an international award-winning Digital Payment Platform and strategic partner of NASDAQ-listed AppTech Payments Corp., proudly announces its strategic partnership with Plaid, the world's leading financial data network. This alliance is poised to revolutionize the way businesses across the globe, particularly within the e-commerce, travel, and hospitality sectors, engage with financial data services, marking a new era of secure, seamless, and innovative financial solutions.

Leveraging the impactful alliances Plaid formed with industry giants like Okta, Fiserv, Treasury Prime, and Riskified, PayToMe.co now offer unprecedented access to Plaid's sophisticated financial data sharing technology. Elevated into Plaid's prestigious Partner Directory as a Platform Partner and Reseller Partner, PayToMe.co is sparking a new era of fintech solutions for international markets. Uniquely, PayToMe.co broadens its service portfolio, merging its proprietary solutions with Plaid's celebrated financial data sharing capabilities, to deliver a comprehensive dual-platform service to its clientele.

Mike, CEO of PayToMe.co, articulates the transformative potential of this collaboration: "Joining forces with Plaid doesn't just elevate PayToMe.co; it catapults our clients into the next frontier of financial technology. We are now equipped to unlock a universe of possibilities for businesses worldwide, fostering growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and creating frictionless financial experiences. This partnership is more than an alliance; it's a launchpad for global fintech innovation."

The dual-platform service, integrating Plaid's capabilities with PayToMe.co's platform, underscores a joint dedication to creating secure and accessible financial ecosystems. This offering allows businesses to harness PayToMe.co's innovative digital payment solutions alongside real-time financial data from Plaid. It streamlines payment processes and bolsters customer trust, all while maintaining the utmost standards of security and compliance.

As PayToMe.co prepares to roll out new features and capabilities powered by this partnership, we stand at the cusp of delivering a suite of fintech solutions that promise not just to meet but exceed the demands of the digital economy. This partnership is a testament to our vision of creating a world where financial services are seamlessly integrated, universally accessible, and inherently secure.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, PayToMe.co is an award-winning Fintech platform offering integrated digital financial services and solutions across all channels. Its mission is to streamline, simplify, digitize, and automate back-office financial processes while transforming digital payments through an all-in-one Fintech platform. With comprehensive offerings such as Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), PayFac-as-a-Service (Pay-Fac), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), PayToMe.co empowers businesses to provide seamless payment experiences and expand revenue generation opportunities. To learn more about PayToMe.co and explore its full range of services, please visit www.paytome.co.

