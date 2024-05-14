PayToMe.co to Demo Innovative Financial Technologies at FinovateSpring 2024

Showcasing AI-Driven, Globally Scalable Financial Solutions

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayToMe.co an award-winning company in digital payments and financial technology, is thrilled to participate in the upcoming FinovateSpring 2024. This cutting-edge FinTech conference, will be held from May 21-23, 2024, at the Marriot Marquis San Francisco. Mike Ulker, CEO and founder, will demonstrate the company's groundbreaking solutions that are transforming the global payments ecosystem.

FinovateSpring is renowned for assembling the most forward-thinking minds in financial and banking technology. The event offers a dynamic platform for unveiling innovations, where over 1,200 decision-makers from more than 300 financial institutions will engage in over 15,000 meetings, redefining the future of financial services.

"Participating in FinovateSpring allows us to highlight our advanced digital payment systems and AI-driven financial services, enhancing global transaction security and efficiency," said Mike Ulker. "We are excited to demonstrate our commitment to innovation, particularly through our proprietary technologies that simplify and secure financial processes."

Featured Technologies at PayToMe.co's Demo:

Advanced Digital Invoicing and Payment Systems: Engineered for secure, seamless international transactions offering customizable digital invoices and features like bill splitting and tip management, tailored to over 100 countries.

AI-Driven KYC: Elevates security and compliance across financial transactions, seamlessly integrating with financial institutions and applications to enhance verification processes globally.

Patented Text-to-Pay Technology: Streamlines secure payments via simple text messages, enhancing convenience and accessibility. This technology incorporates advanced features and is supported by AppTech Payments Corp.'s portfolio of existing payment technology patents, ensuring a robust and secure user experience for global transactions.

Innovative Customer Interaction Solutions: Leverages state-of-the-art technology to elevate customer engagement and satisfaction on a global scale. Our solutions are intuitively designed to provide a seamless, inclusive user experience, adapting to diverse market needs. These scalable technologies empower businesses to deliver personalized interactions and foster stronger customer relationships, backed by real-time analytics and adaptable frameworks that respond dynamically to consumer behavior.

About PayToMe.co: Located in the innovation hub of Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning fintech pioneer recognized for its impactful and transformative technologies. As a strategic partner with AppTech Payments Corp. and in collaboration with industry leaders such as Plaid and Stripe Connect, PayToMe.co leverages its extensive suite of AI-driven solutions, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). These proprietary technologies empower businesses worldwide to redefine their financial operations and penetrate new markets, backed by our innovative and all-inclusive digital platform.

For more information, please visit PayToMe.co.

Contact Us at https://paytome.co/contact-us.

