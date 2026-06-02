PBA Star Bowler Darren Tang Launches Show on Bowling TV

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowling TV, the first and only 24/7 channel dedicated to all things bowling, has announced the launch of "Tang at the Lanes," a new show featuring Professional Bowlers Association star bowler and content creator Darren Tang. Bowling TV is available on Prime Video, LG Channels, Xumo Play, DISH TV, Bonusview, Sling Freestream, Plex and Free Live Sports, in addition to Triple B's owned-and-operated Roku app.

Darren Tang

"This partnership with Darren is a tremendous addition to Bowling TV," says Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple B Media, which operates Bowling TV. "Not only is he one of the best bowlers in the world, but he's also one of the biggest content creators in the sport. Darren has built a large following because he has such an entertaining and engaging personality and knows what bowling fans want to see."

Tang's videos feature easy-to-follow instructions, equipment reviews and fun challenges, and also chronicle his career and give fans a behind-the-scenes look into what competition days are like for him. Tang has more than a quarter-million followers on his YouTube channel. Tang's most popular video — 4 Ways To Hook A Bowling Ball — has more than 4 million views.

"It's long overdue to finally have a 24/7 television channel dedicated entirely to bowling, and to be the first professional bowler with his own show on the channel is great," says Tang. "But it's really a credit to my fans and the people who subscribe to my YouTube channel and watch the content I put out. I enjoy doing it, they enjoy watching it, and to have it become a show on Bowling TV was the logical next step."

Fans recently got to see exclusive footage of Tang's victory in May's PBA Chameleon Championship in Minnesota. Tang's second career PBA Tour victory — the second title event of the PBA World Series of Bowling XVII — was his first as a two-handed player. With that, Tang became the first player in PBA history to win tour titles both one-handed and two-handed.

Tang documents his journey as a pro bowler, while also giving fans and followers a glimpse of the fun side of the sport in addition to his personal life. "Tang at the Lanes" will feature new content in addition to all the best footage that Tang has created over the years.

Launched in partnership with the United States Bowling Congress — the sport's national governing body — Bowling TV features hundreds of hours of some of the best live and library professional action from throughout the years. In addition to the USBC, Matchroom Bowling, France's Bowling Pro-Motion Tour, ZVL Bowling and other content contributors will be featured on the channel. Tang is the first PBA star to get his own show on Bowling TV.

Triple B Media is an emerging leader in the free, ad-supported television (FAST) universe. Beyond Bowling TV, Triple B's portfolio also includes FAST channels such as Billiard TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV and Bark TV.

Watch a promo video for Bowling TV here.

About Triple B Media

Triple B Media is a full-service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Bark TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV, Chime TV, Bowling Center TV and more. Triple B Media was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. tripleb.tv

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Triple B Media