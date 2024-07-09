PBK Unveils New Website by Tegan Digital

Jul 09, 2024

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBK, the nationally recognized Houston-based engineering and architectural design firm launched their newly revamped website by marketing agency, Tegan Digital. The aim of the comprehensive redesign was to better communicate PBK's extensive range of services, continue to enhance their national presence, and provide a value-added resource hub for current and prospective clients.

The Tegan team took the lead on all design and development efforts keeping several strategic goals at the forefront. Some of these priorities included showcasing the firm's people, insights, and projects, while always prioritizing customer service.

The new site's sleek, interactive design boasts full-screen images, clean and spacious layouts, bespoke animations, and custom filter capabilities allowing users to easily navigate relevant topics, including the firm's expansive national portfolio. Users are now able to filter by location and market, making browsing simple and intuitive.

John Herrington, Partner at Tegan, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "We loved working with the team at PBK to create a seamless and memorable digital experience for their clients. We believe the new design truly captures PBK's client-first philosophy and positions them for continued growth and success. We can't wait to see how they leverage their new platform to further their mission of connecting communities through purpose-driven design."

About Tegan Digital 
Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Dallas Museum of Art, Safe Harbor Marinas, and The Legacy Senior Communities. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023. For more information, visit tegan.io.

