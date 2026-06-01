PCA SKIN® Launches Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads, Bringing Decades of Professional Peel Expertise Into At-Home Skincare

Powered by Patent-Pending Triple Exfoliation Technology, the Professional-Grade Pads Combine Physical, Chemical, and Enzymatic Exfoliation to Deliver 50% Smoother Texture and a 48% Hydration Boost

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 35 years, PCA SKIN® has helped define the professional chemical peel category, earning the trust of dermatologists, estheticians, and skin health professionals worldwide through clinically-backed treatments rooted in exfoliation expertise and visible results. Now, the brand is expanding that legacy beyond the treatment room with the launch of Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads, a next-generation at-home peel treatment designed to help maintain smoother, brighter, healthier-looking skin between professional treatments.

As consumers become increasingly educated about exfoliation and skin health, PCA SKIN identified an opportunity to bridge the gap between in-office treatments and daily skincare maintenance through a solution grounded in the brand's long-standing Peel + Correct philosophy. The result is a professional-grade exfoliating treatment that delivers visible skin renewal while helping support the skin barrier, an approach that reflects the evolving needs of today's skincare consumer.

Clinically tested over 12 weeks across multiple skin tones and textures, the formula delivered impressive results, including a 50% improvement in skin texture**, 48% boost in hydration*, and 36% reduction in fine lines & wrinkles*.

"At PCA SKIN, professional peels have always been at the core of who we are as a brand," says Echo Sandburg, Head of Marketing at CP Skin Health Group. "Just as we revolutionized the industry by creating the first modified and enhanced Jessner peel to deliver efficacy without irritating side effects, we brought that exact same formulation philosophy to this launch. Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads were developed as a natural evolution of that heritage, translating decades of professional exfoliation expertise into an at-home treatment designed to complement in-office care and help maintain visible results between appointments. Consumers today want effective exfoliation that also respects overall skin health, and that balance became incredibly important throughout the development process."

The innovation is powered by the brand's patent-pending Triple Exfoliation Technology, an advanced system that combines physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to support comprehensive skin renewal through multiple exfoliation pathways.

A textured woven pad delivers physical exfoliation to help lift away dead skin cells and smooth skin texture. A clinically balanced blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs provides chemical exfoliation to help refine pores, improve clarity, and support cellular turnover. Meanwhile, prickly pear extract delivers enzymatic exfoliation by helping activate the skin's natural exfoliation process for gentle yet effective resurfacing.

The formula is further enhanced with niacinamide, licorice root extract, and additional bioactives to help calm visible redness, support hydration, and promote a more radiant-looking complexion.

"What stands out with Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads is the ability to support effective cellular turnover through multiple exfoliation pathways while minimizing disruption to the skin barrier," says Dr. Elyse Love, MD, FAAD. "That balance of improving texture, clarity, and radiance without over-stripping the skin, is what makes this technology clinically meaningful for long-term skin health."

Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads retail for $60 and are available now at www.pcaskin.com and through PCA SKIN's professional network nationwide.

For more information on PCA SKIN or to find a licensed skincare professional near you, visit www.pcaskin.com.

*12 week case study, 14 females, 30-60 years, all skin tones/types with signs of aging)

**12 week case study, 14 females, 30-60 years, all skin tones/types with signs of aging, based on subject self assessment questionnaire

About PCA SKIN:

For over 35 years, PCA SKIN has pioneered and perfected the science of skin health. We create individualized solutions to deliver dramatic, visible results, starting with our transformative chemical peels. Our professional peel treatments bring effective skincare solutions into the future, ensuring the best results are achieved for every skin type and concern. Today, we serve over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with professional treatments and daily care products sold in over 35 countries, delivering the most scientifically-advanced formulations for better stability, delivery, and above all, efficacy. We know skin health is personal, so we put our best into helping customers feel their best. Discover your professional PCA SKIN® experience at www.pcaskinpro.com. For consumers: www.pcaskin.com.

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SOURCE PCA SKIN