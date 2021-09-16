pCare Ambulatory powered by Quil Advances Cross-Continuum Care Collaboration at Penn Presbyterian

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare Ambulatory, the digital health and patient engagement solution jointly created by pCare and Quil, recently launched at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. pCare Ambulatory, powered by Quil Engage, works in concert with the pCare inpatient Interactive Patient Care System and has been configured to reimagine the post-operation recovery process to help patients recover with confidence.

Leveraging the open APIs at the core of pCare and Quil technology, patients have a seamless experience across devices and locations providing them with the information they need to transition successfully from hospitals back to their homes for their recovery. pCare Ambulatory guides patients to know their next best action with personalized videos, articles, check-ins and reminders for continued physical therapy exercises. More importantly, patients can also easily invite family and friends to support them, which has been proven to lead to better recovery outcomes1. Now patients can get a head start on their recovery process before discharge from the hospital. Patients who have used the platform pre-op, will automatically be shown recommended recovery videos on their recovery room TVs. Patients who are new to pCare Ambulatory will simply enter their mobile phone number on their recovery room TV and immediately will be invited to their personalized journey.

"As a comprehensive patient engagement solution, Quil supports and activates people along their health journey. Our solution has saved clinical teams time and improved clinical outcomes. At the same time, patients and their loved ones receive personalized guidance and reminders that are instrumental in improving patient experience and adherence, ultimately leading to lower readmissions and overall costs for our partnering health systems," said Molly Doyle, Chief Product Officer at Quil. "Our companies share a passion for addressing the many challenges in care transitions, and we are excited to launch this offering with Penn Presbyterian."

The jointly developed pCare and Quil solution draws upon the strengths of each company to empower patients to engage with their care plan through their televisions, computers or mobile devices, helping patients and caregivers make more informed decisions and navigate the complex healthcare landscape. The integration has also paved the way for a more proactive approach to engage patients as active participants in their care, which leads to improved patient experience, patient adherence, lower unnecessary readmissions and overall costs.

"Prior to the pandemic as value-based care was gaining traction, pCare made the strategic decision to help our hospital system clients engage with patients longitudinally via mobile and digital first solutions. We partnered with Quil to develop pCare Ambulatory to extend and complement our interactive patient care and rounding solutions," Tim Vaughan, Chief Product Officer at pCare, said. "We are excited to see pCare Ambulatory launch at Penn Presbyterian. Our joint offering is perfect for the emerging hybrid care paradigm and we look forward to helping more patients, families and providers across all touchpoints."

While Penn Presbyterian Medical Center is focused on delivering an improved discharge-to-home and recovery process for clinical staff and patients, pCare Ambulatory also focuses on helping patients prepare for their episodes of care, making this a complete cross-continuum care solution.

Together, pCare and Quil look forward to continuing to reimagine ways to improve outcomes during care transitions for patients and clinicians everywhere.

To learn more about pCare and Quil's joint offering/partner solution, please visit the pCare website.

About pCare™

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families and caregivers. Recognized by KLAS as the quality leader in the interactive patient systems category for five consecutive years, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn .

About Quil

Quil, the joint venture between Independence Health Group (Independence) and Comcast, is the digital health engagement platform that offers personalized and interactive health journeys to consumers and their caregivers. Quil is committed to educating and engaging consumers about their health as we believe the impact means better outcomes at a lower cost. Quil serves patients, members, and their caregivers and is partnered with healthcare providers and health plans nationally. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with additional offices in New York City. Connect with Quil now. Follow Quil on Twitter and on LinkedIn .

