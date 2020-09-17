PCCW Global brings global on-demand connectivity to NJFX through new point-of-presence

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKT (SEHK:6823) – PCCW Global, a leading international communications service provider, and New Jersey Fiber Exchange (NJFX), the only Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities, today announced the launch of a new point-of-presence (PoP) at NJFX CLS for direct access to PCCW Global's MPLS network and the Console Connect platform.

The availability of Console Connect's Software Defined Interconnection® platform at the NJFX carrier-neutral CLS facility in New Jersey immediately brings connectivity on-demand to NJFX customers, giving them instant and easy access to a global ecosystem of leading cloud, data center, SaaS, UcaaS, IX and IoT partners.

Console Connect's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform also offers extended coverage to more than 350 data centers in 44 countries worldwide. The automated Console Connect fabric is underpinned by PCCW Global's industry-leading IP backbone and MPLS network which spans more than 3,000 cities and 160 countries.

Via the new PoP at the NJFX CLS, users can access PCCW Global's MPLS network – either by using the Console Connect centralized port or by leveraging the open API platform – and directly reach major cities across Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Financial organizations located at NJFX CLS can also leverage the secure, uncontended PCCW Global MPLS network to access financial markets globally.

Mr. Marc Halbfinger, Chief Executive Officer, PCCW Global, said, "Establishing a PoP at NJFX provides Console Connect and PCCW Global users with access to direct, low latency routes to major business hubs along the east coast. At the same time, we are excited to bring Console Connect's on-demand global connectivity to NJFX customers, who can experience the agility and flexibility of Software Defined Interconnection®."

NJFX's carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus offers direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility serves a growing ecosystem of global carriers, content providers, enterprises and government entities, and offers access to more than 10 terrestrial backhaul fiber routes across North America.

Mr. Gil Santaliz, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of NJFX, said, "We welcome PCCW Global to NJFX's rich carrier-neutral CLS ecosystem. Our 'Tier 3 by the Subsea' motto emphasizes NJFX's unique advantage of having diverse interconnection options located at a cable landing station. With PCCW Global, our customers now have increased access to routes across Asia Pacific through their robust global IP network."

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading international communications service provider, offering the latest mobility, voice and data solutions to multinational enterprises, telecommunications partners, cloud and application service providers. Our truly global coverage combined with local on-the-ground knowledge has helped us build best-in-class global connections linking Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Our network supports a portfolio of integrated communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions integrated and orchestrated by the Console Connect on-demand digital Software Defined Interconnection ® platform, one of the first global platforms to fully automate switching and routing of all communications for seamless interconnection.

To learn more about PCCW Global, please visit www.pccwglobal.com.

About Console Connect

Console Connect is PCCW Global's Software Defined Interconnection® platform which spans over 40 countries, capitalizing on our low latency, fully-redundant, uncontended global MPLS Network. The Console Connect digital platform allows users to instantly self-provision connectivity between carriers, enterprises, cloud, SaaS, IX, IoT, UCaaS, Security-as-a-service and other network-as-a-service partners in seconds.

About NJFX

NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and 58-acre campus in Wall, NJ. This unique campus is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras. The building is the subsea cable landing of HAVFRUE/AEC2 this year as well as Wall-LI in the future. High and low-density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support. For more information, visit www.njfx.net.

