PCI Express® 5.0 and Compute Express Link™ x16 link width Protocol Analyzer

Increased performance is at the core of PCIe 5.0 and CXL technologies, essentially doubling the data transport speed over the previous PCI Express 4.0 specification and enabling reduced latency when accessing data. Protocol analysis tools are critical to troubleshooting and validating PCIe 5.0 and CXL enabled systems as they help ensure optimal performance, overall stability, and market readiness. The Summit T516 analyzer is designed to capture PCIe 5.0 and CXL traffic using high-speed interposers and can efficiently analyze the PCIe 5.0 and CXL traffic with full support for x16 links using a deep, 256G memory buffer. Design and test engineers empowered with the Summit T516 protocol analyzer can capture large traces to determine the root cause of any error or quickly identify performance degradation on the bus.

"The industry needs PCIe 5.0 and CXL protocol analysis to build interconnects of next-generation I/O," said Jim Pappas, Director of Technology Initiatives, Intel Corporation. "Teledyne Lecroy joins the ranks of innovators enabling the growing PCIe 5.0 and CXL ecosystem, providing protocol analyzers and exercisers to help enable a smooth transition and rapid industry adoption."

"The Summit T516 completes the expansive collection of PCIe 5.0 test tools we have made available, including the Summit T54 and Summit M5x protocol analyzers, and the Summit Z58 and Summit Z516 protocol exercisers," said Joe Mendolia, Vice President of Marketing, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. "These systems are accompanied by a wide selection of probing solutions that provide essential test setups for any company developing PCIe 5.0, and now CXL enable devices."

Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been at the forefront of PCI Express development since its inception 17 years ago, working closely with the computer industry to provide the analysis features companies have needed for PCIe systems, storage and IoT technology development. All Teledyne LeCroy protocol test solutions feature hierarchical views of recorded traffic, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time. Users of Teledyne LeCroy systems appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe specification test tools.

The Summit T516 PCIe 5.0 / CXL protocol analyzer is currently available to order. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

