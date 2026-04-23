PCOS Challenge Recognizes the Legacy of the Late U.S. Congressman David Scott, Founding Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Congressional PCOS Caucus and Lead Sponsor of the PCOS Awareness Month Resolution

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association mourns the passing of U.S. Congressman David Scott (D-GA-13), a steadfast champion for women's health and a tireless advocate for those impacted by polycystic ovary syndrome ( PCOS ). His leadership, compassion, and commitment to public service have left an indelible mark on the nation and on the PCOS community.

U.S. Congressman David Scott (D-GA-13) with the PCOS delegation following the first Congressional Briefing on PCOS, convened by PCOS Challenge on September 27, 2017. PCOS Challenge Executive Director Sasha Ottey with founding Bipartisan Congressional PCOS Caucus Co-Chairs Congressman David Scott (D-GA-13) and then-Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS-1) at the 2018 PCOS Congressional Briefing.

Congressman Scott played a pivotal role in supporting PCOS Advocacy Days on Capitol Hill, giving patients, advocates, and medical professionals a voice at the highest levels of government. As lead sponsor of the PCOS Awareness Month Resolution since 2017, a founding Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Congressional PCOS Caucus, and honorary co-host of multiple PCOS Congressional Briefings, he worked closely with PCOS Challenge to make sustained engagement between PCOS stakeholders and Congress possible.

Through the annual resolution he introduced, which attracted bipartisan support from up to 124 cosponsors in a single year, Congressman Scott helped bring sustained cross-party recognition that PCOS warrants federal attention.

For many years, PCOS Challenge was honored to participate in Congressman Scott's Annual Health Fair, which brought free screenings, education, and care to thousands of constituents across metro Atlanta. It was at the Health Fair that PCOS Challenge presented Congressman Scott with the PCOS Challenge Public Service Leadership Award, in deep appreciation for his exemplary leadership and support of the PCOS community.

"Congressman Scott was a visionary and a builder," said Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge. "Long before PCOS had federal recognition, he saw what was possible and worked alongside our community to make it a reality. He understood that progress on a complex condition required durable institutions, not single moments, and he gave his time, his platform, and his standing to help build them with us. As major changes come to the PCOS landscape, including a forthcoming new name for the condition, the doors he helped open will continue to matter. His leadership helped build the infrastructure through which PCOS Challenge advances the PCOS National Health Policy Agenda and drives change at the system, community, and individual levels."

Congressman Scott's nearly 50 years of public service reflect a life dedicated to equity, advocacy, and meaningful change. His impact on the PCOS community is profound and will be felt for generations to come.

PCOS Challenge extends its heartfelt condolences to Congressman Scott's family, loved ones, staff, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

About PCOS

PCOS is a complex genetic, hormone, metabolic, and reproductive disorder with widespread health impacts. It increases the risk for other serious and lifelong conditions, including infertility, type 2 diabetes, mental health disorders, and other complications.

About PCOS Challenge

Serving nearly 60,000 members, PCOS Challenge is the largest PCOS patient advocacy organization globally. PCOS Challenge is the leading organization advancing PCOS health policy at the federal and state levels, patient-centered research, and patient-focused medical product development.

Media Contact

William R. Patterson

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SOURCE PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome