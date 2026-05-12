PCOS Challenge Responds to the Global Renaming of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association today responded to the publication of a global consensus process renaming polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), saying the process did not meet the evidentiary, ethical, and implementation standard required for a change made in patients' names.

PCOS Challenge has long recognized the case for reconsidering the name. The harms are real: delayed diagnosis, narrow clinical ownership, research underinvestment, inconsistent care, and stigma. But documenting those harms does not prove the name caused them. Those harms also reflect training gaps, referral patterns, reimbursement structures, research categorization, clinical jurisdiction, and health-system capacity. A name may contribute to the problem, but a global intervention should require evidence of how, how much, and whether the proposed solution will improve patient care.

The published process asks the field to accept four claims that have not been established: that the former name caused the harms attributed to it; that renaming is the corrective intervention; that PMOS is the name most likely to deliver clinical and scientific realignment; and that this process should serve as an exemplar for future medical renaming. Each claim matters because the cost of getting it wrong falls on patients.

A new term can be adopted by classification systems, guidelines, electronic health records, and research infrastructure. That is administrative uptake. It is not the same as changing diagnosis, treatment, reimbursement, research investment, or access to care. The real work is clinical education, referral reform, reimbursement alignment, research prioritization, patient-centered care standards, and implementation planning that protects the networks patients depend on for care, information, support, community, and study participation.

"For many in the PCOS community, today is complicated," said Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge. "Some are concerned it will cause more harm than the problems it aims to fix. Some are exhausted by decades of misdiagnosis, dismissal, and unmet need. Some welcome the change. All of these responses are real, and all of them belong in this community. A change of this scale carries real risks across the ecosystem, and many of those risks have not been adequately assessed, openly disclosed, or weighed against the infrastructure people rely on. This process did not adequately meet that standard."

Everyone working on this disorder is doing it in the spirit of what is right and what is best for the people who live with it. The standards medicine holds for itself exist for the same reason. Let us meet those standards and realize the promise of a future in which PCOS is widely understood, diagnosed without delay, treated as the multisystem condition it is, and every person receives the comprehensive care they deserve.

About PCOS Challenge

Serving nearly 60,000 members, PCOS Challenge is the largest PCOS patient advocacy organization globally. PCOS Challenge is the leading organization advancing PCOS health policy at the federal and state levels, patient-centered research and patient-focused medical product development.

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SOURCE PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association