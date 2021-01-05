PCS Retirement Acquires Alliance Benefit Group-Rocky Mountain

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, LLC, the Nation's Premier Fiduciary Retirement Platform, announced today the acquisition of Alliance Benefit Group–Rocky Mountain (ABGRM). Together with ABGRM, PCS Retirement partners with financial advisors and third-party administrators (TPAs) to provide conflict-free recordkeeping services to over 19,000 plans with 850,000 eligible participants representing over $26 billion in assets under administration.

With offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colorado, ABGRM provides a comprehensive, independent and conflict-free retirement plan platform for financial advisors, TPAs, plan sponsors and participants. Since being founded over 40 years ago, ABGRM has grown to become one of the largest independent recordkeepers in the Western United States, offering innovative solutions for comprehensive retirement benefits through its highly consultative approach.

"ABGRM and PCS Retirement share a common vision to provide professionals, companies and individuals with an independent and transparent qualified savings platform," said Chris Mautz, CEO of ABGRM. "We look forward to joining forces and with access to PCS' resources, we will continue to provide our financial advisors and plans with the industry leading, full-service recordkeeping solution." As part of this transaction, ABGRM management will join the PCS management team.

"ABGRM shares our vision of offering best-in-class retirement plan service and has assembled a very talented team of professionals," said Mark Klein, CEO of PCS Retirement. "With the addition of ABGRM, we take another step toward our goal to be the go-to firm for advisors who want to offer sophisticated and transparent workplace retirement plans designed to enhance financial security for their clients," added Klein.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement, LLC is the Nation's Premier Fiduciary Retirement PlatformSM. PCS Retirement makes it possible for advisors to extend sophisticated wealth management solutions and generate better outcomes for retirement plan sponsors and participants. Since 2001, PCS has been a partner to the fiduciary financial advisor for qualified retirement plans, providing transparent, conflict-free retirement solutions with no hidden fees. PCS Retirement offers a comprehensive retirement platform, including front-end business development tools, easy-to-use technology, and analytics to help advisors personalize and integrate retirement plans as part of their broader offering without conflict and with the highest level of service. The result: better solutions for advisors—and the clients who trust them.

PCS Retirement is the 2019 winner of the Schwab Impact Award, Best in Retirement and the 2019 FIS Impact Award for Retirement Technology.

To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC

Related Links

https://www.pcsretirement.com

