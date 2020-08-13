PCS Retirement recognized by Inc. 5000 for the 13th year as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. 5000 magazine has recognized PCS Retirement as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. PCS has received this prestigious honor – which represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses for 13 years in a row. This year, PCS Retirement experienced its highest ever increase in rankings, moving up 1,714 spots from 2019 and 1,954 spots from 2018.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019.

Mark Klein, Chief Executive Officer, states, "It's a tremendous honor and we are humbled to be recognized for the 13th year in a row and included amongst an elite list of organizations. Our growth rate of 153% is a testament to our talented and expanding team and the clients who we serve. We strive to be on the cutting edge of technology and to always provide innovative, conflict-free retirement solutions to help enhance America's retirement saving."

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement, LLC is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors and a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, IRA including Payroll Deduction, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/

