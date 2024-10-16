PDC Acquires Resenex to Provide Fluid Management Solutions for Global Healthcare and Biotechnology Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDC, supported by Vance Street Capital, finalized the acquisition of Resenex to provide fluid management solutions focused on supporting the development and production needs of the healthcare and biotechnology sectors. This acquisition enhances PDC's capabilities to deliver advanced, reliable, and scalable solutions, reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional customer value and staying at the forefront of industry innovation.

"We are delighted to welcome Resenex to the PDC family," said Jeff Kyle, CEO of PDC. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence across diverse health, science, and technology markets. By combining PDC's expertise in precision injection molding, in-house tool design and build, and value-added assembly with Resenex's innovative product portfolio, we will further enhance our ability to provide high-quality solutions to our customers and accelerate growth in adjacent markets."

"PDC's strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service aligns perfectly with the values that have guided Resenex since its founding. "This acquisition will allow Resenex's products and capabilities to reach new heights, and I look forward to seeing continued growth and success," said Shefali Parikh, former COO.

"We are thrilled to support PDC in this strategic acquisition," said Steve Sandbo, Partner at Vance Street Capital. "Resenex has a strong reputation for quality and innovation in fluid flow products, which will enhance PDC's capabilities and expand its product offerings. By merging Resenex's innovative product line with PDC's expertise in injection molding, we are poised to respond quickly to the evolving market demands and drive growth in new areas. This partnership creates significant expansion opportunities and reinforces PDC's position as a leading provider of advanced micro molding manufacturing solutions across healthcare and biotechnology markets."

About Resenex

Resenex was founded in 1981 by Pradip Choksi as an OEM of plastic fluid flow products, including check valves, including adjustable pressure relief valves, shielded connectors, and standard & tethered caps for medical and industrial applications. Resenex provides innovative high-flow check valves and shielded connectors with tubing socket and barbed connectors for medical applications, including biopharmaceutical, infusion, wound care, surgical, and in-vitro diagnostics. The portfolio of products consists of off-the-shelf solutions using patented technology and customized products for more unique configurations. Resenex was founded in Chatsworth, CA, and moved to Scottsdale, AZ, in July 2024. For more information, please visit Resenex.com

About PDC

PDC is a leading contract manufacturer specializing in precision injection molding and value-added assembly for the medical device and life science markets. For over 30 years, PDC has brought extensive expertise in working with complex materials like PEEK, COP, and COC. With a continued dedication to delivering high-quality products that meet the stringent standards of the ISO 13485:2016 quality system, PDC's focus on innovation, exceptional customer service, and advanced technology makes them the ideal partner for your micro molding needs. To learn more, visit plasticdesigncompany.com. PDC is part of the Vance Street Capital portfolio.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. Vance Street works with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information, please visit http://www.vancestreetcapital.com.

