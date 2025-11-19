Vance Street Acquires Injectech and Forms Medical Molding Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Injectech from The West Group ("TWG") and the formation of the VSC Medical Molding platform. The acquisition of Injectech expands VSC Medical Molding's single-use fluid management solutions offering in the medical device, life science and bioprocessing markets. In addition to Injectech, the VSC Medical Molding platform is comprised of Plastic Design Company ("PDC"), which was acquired in 2021, and Resenex, which was acquired in 2024. The acquisition of Injectech represents Vance Street's third acquisition in the medical and life science manufacturing sector in 2025, in addition to Zenith Adhesive Component ("ZAC") and MRPC.

"We are delighted to welcome Injectech to the VSC Medical Molding family," said Jeff Kyle, CEO of VSC Medical Molding. "By combining VSC Medical Molding's precision molding and in-house tooling capabilities with Injectech's extensive component portfolio of custom and standard fluid management solutions, we are expanding our ability to deliver specialized solutions for our customers across critical medical, life science and bioprocessing applications."

VSC Medical Molding's fluid management division will now be comprised of Injectech and Resenex, enabling the platform to meet a wider range of fluid management needs for its customers through a broader product and component portfolio as well as expanded custom component capabilities. The fluid management segment will continue to focus on serving the medical, life science and bioprocessing markets.

"We are excited about the next chapter of growth and our partnership with VSC Medical Molding and Vance Street," said Jeff Wicks, CEO of Injectech. "This combination will accelerate Injectech's growth and product innovation, further enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"Injectech strengthens our VSC Medical Molding platform with deep expertise in precision fluid management and a culture of innovation," added Steve Sandbo, Partner at Vance Street Capital. "Together, we will continue building a leading precision molding and fluid management platform serving the medical device, life science and bioprocessing industries."

About Injectech

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Injectech is a trusted partner to medical-device OEMs, life-science innovators and bioprocess manufacturers worldwide. With a deep legacy in custom injection-molding and clean-room assembly, Injectech specializes in high-precision resin-based fluid-control components, including male and female luer locks, tube-to-tube connectors, check valves, spikes and custom assemblies. To learn more, please visit injectech.net.

About PDC

PDC is a leading contract manufacturer specializing in precision injection molding and value-added assembly for the medical device and life science markets. For over 30 years, PDC has brought extensive expertise in working with complex materials like PEEK, COP, and COC. PDC's focus on innovation, exceptional customer service, and advanced technology makes them the ideal partner for its customers' micro and high-precision molding needs. To learn more, please visit plasticdesigncompany.com.

About Resenex

Resenex specializes in the manufacturing of plastic fluid flow products, including high-flow check valves, shielded connectors and barbed connectors for medical device and life science applications, including biopharmaceutical, infusion, wound care, surgical and in-vitro diagnostics. For more information, please visit Resenex.com

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, life science, industrial technology and aerospace sectors. Vance Street works with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information, please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com

