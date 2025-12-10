Pro-Vision and Vance Street Expand Fleet Safety Capabilities with Acquisition of Spartan Radar

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vision, a provider of safety-oriented mobile video hardware and software solutions, announced it has acquired Spartan Radar ("Spartan"), a California-based radar innovator advancing collision-avoidance technologies. The move strengthens Pro-Vision's position at the forefront of intelligent fleet safety solutions, combining advanced radar with proven video systems to address one of the industry's most urgent challenges: protecting drivers, fleets, and the public on increasingly crowded roads. Vance Street acquired Pro-Vision in 2024, leveraging the firm's experience in critical asset monitoring to support the business and management team through the next chapter of growth.

Spartan Radar, founded in 2019 and based in Los Alamitos, California, has earned recognition for its radar-based advanced collision warning solutions. With extensive expertise in radar digital signal processing and antenna design, its technology is tailored for challenging environments and addresses operator blind spot visibility and safety on commercial vehicles and off-highway equipment.

"We're proud to welcome Spartan Radar to the Pro-Vision family," said Mike Finn, CEO of Pro-Vision. "Their innovative radar technology aligns seamlessly with our mobile video expertise, and together we'll enhance visibility and safety for fleets and equipment across a variety of industries."

"Vance Street Capital is thrilled to bring Pro-Vision and Spartan together," said John LeRosen, Partner at Vance Street. "Spartan's software-defined radar products will complement mobile video solutions offered by Pro-Vision providing enhanced sensing capabilities for vehicles and heavy equipment."

"Spartan's collision avoidance system engineered to meet the demands of complex environments will allow Pro-Vision to provide elevated safety solutions to the combined customer base," Yousaf Tahir, Principal at Vance Street.

Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to Vance Street. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Pro-Vision

Pro-Vision is a mobile video technology solutions provider, delivering innovative solutions that enhance safety, improve efficiency, and protect vital assets. The Company's comprehensive suite of products includes vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management tools, and cloud-based storage solutions. Trusted by partners in transit, public safety, and commercial industries, Pro-Vision's technology helps organizations operate more securely and effectively.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace, and defense sectors. Vance Street works with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information on Vance Street Capital, please visit www.vancestreetcapital.com.

