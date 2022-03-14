PDO Max® Director of Training, Dina BenDavid, Finalist in Prestigious AMWC Award for Innovative PDO Thread Procedure

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO Max® Director of Training and Clinical Development, Dina BenDavid, DNP, MS, FNP-C, has been selected as a finalist for the Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) prize category for Best Threads Treatment. The AMWC is the world's leading aesthetic conference in the world. Over 12,000 delegates from 120 countries will be in attendance.

This prestigious award gives recognition to physicians and companies aspiring for innovation and the advancement of Aesthetics and Anti-Aging medicine. Only the best-of-the-best get nominated, and the scientific panel selected BenDavid as a finalist for her patent-pending Cheek Pop™ procedure with PDO Max® threads. She exclusively uses PDO Max threads for this procedure. BenDavid's signature treatment first lifts the fat pads of the cheek to a higher position, then, as the threads safely dissolve, the skin continues to produce collagen for true rejuvenation.

