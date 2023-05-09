PDO Max® Hires Jaclyn Luongo, Leading Innovator in Medical Aesthetics and Spa Industry, to Fuel Business Growth

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO MAX, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, in its ongoing efforts to meet the increasing demand for aesthetics products and distribution growth, has hired Jaclyn Luongo to fill the newly created position of Director of Sales and Business Development.

PDO Max has hired Jaclyn Luongo to fill the newly created position of Director of Sales and Business Development. She is responsible for growing the firm's revenues by managing PDO Max's sales function in alignment with the organization's strategic business goals.

An accomplished industry sales veteran and recognized leader, Luongo brings more than twenty-four years of outstanding accomplishments to her position. In addition, she sits on several boards, including the Program Advisory Board at Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics, the Board of Directors for the Melanoma Education Foundation, and The NASNPRO Association. In 2021, she joined The Global Wellness Institute to be part of and create their first mentor program. In addition, she published a book, Successful Selling in the Beauty Industry, which has become a top-selling guide for beauty sales professionals. She has appeared on The Industry Boston as a guest beauty expert, has been a guest speaker for the Dress for Success Organization, and has worked with contestants for the Miss Teen USA pageants.

In this role, as the Director of Sales and Business Development, she is responsible for growing the firm's revenues by managing PDO Max's sales function in alignment with the organization's strategic business goals. Luongo is eager to help PDO Max accelerate to the next level and says: "I am honored to join this amazing organization. I plan to inspire our team and customers to achieve their goals. I thrive in goal-oriented environments where I can lead from example and celebrate our success as we grow!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Jaclyn to our team as Director of Sales," said Juliana Ucchino, Chief Operating Officer at PDO MAX. "Her passion for the beauty industry, her depth of experience, and her knowledge are unparalleled. In addition, she will bring valuable leadership to our sales team, which will fuel the continued growth of our organization."

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Daly

[email protected]

800-670-0225

SOURCE PDO Max, Inc.