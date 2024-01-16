PDO Max Instrumental in Lobbying for New Ruling Allowing Massachusetts Nurses to Include Polydioxanone (PDO) Thread Procedures in Scope of Practice

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts (MA) Board of Nursing recently revised the Cosmetic and Dermatologic Procedures advisory ruling to codify that APRNs and RNs may perform PDO thread facial procedures, impacting hundreds of aesthetic nurses in the state. PDO Max, along with leading industry medical professionals Dr. Dina BenDavid, DNP, FNP-C, Audrey Rose, NP, and Lobbyists A10 were all an integral part of lobbying for this ruling to be passed. The entire team behind this regulation change applaud the MA Nursing Board for meeting with key stakeholders, changing the policy and seeing the value and skillset that nurses bring to ensuring the safety of PDO thread procedures.

Prior to passing the revision, on January 11, 2024, nurses in the state could not perform PDO thread procedures. Most other states allow nurses to perform the procedures, with proper physician or nurse practitioner oversight. PDO threads are dissolvable sutures made from a synthetic, biodegradable polymer used in aesthetics to stimulate collagen and reposition tissue that has started to sag. PDO thread procedures are a nonsurgical option for patients who desire a quick and less invasive alternative for skin rejuvenation.

Dr. BenDavid and Ms. Rose, aesthetics medical professionals with years of experience, collaborated closely with all stakeholders to support nurses in the state. For the past two years, they spent hours of heavy research and documentation and presented their findings to the MA State Board of Nursing and Medicine and state legislators.

PDO Max's passion for safety and quality patient care, were key drivers for standing behind the knowledge base of nurses in the state and wanted to support Dr. BenDavid and Ms. Rose's efforts. "I believe all qualified providers should be able to practice within their skill level," PDO Max Founder and CEO Giovanna McCarthy says. "As a manufacturer of PDO threads to aesthetic medical providers, I can assure you that licensed nurses are more than capable of performing this procedure and often are some of our best providers," she says with passion. "This is a huge win for the nurses of Massachusetts, and I congratulate them!"

Dr. BenDavid, owner of Divine Beauty on Martha's Vineyard, is not new to fighting for her profession. She fought for full practice authority at the State House since 2011, which was finally achieved a decade later in 2021. "I've always found it important to fight for what is right," Ms. BenDavid says, "and I couldn't be prouder to have helped make this historic change happen."

Ms. Rose, owner of Audrey Rose Institute in Woburn, is a pioneer in breaking down walls for nurses and helping medical professionals transition into the field of medical aesthetics. "This should inspire nurses everywhere that you can make change happen," Ms. Rose says with excitement. "Every time I see a nurse legally perform PDO thread procedures, I can say we contributed and stood up for this change."

About PDO Max

PDO Max, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula, topical serums like PDO AfterGlo™, and microchannel infuser Glowpin™.

