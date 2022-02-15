PDO MAX® Reimagines the PDO Thread Lift with New "Lock In" Thread

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO MAX, Inc. launches a more durable PDO thread device to the aesthetic market with Levo Lock™: FDA cleared thread-in-cannula that supports while it also enhances the standard PDO thread "lift." Levo Lock™ is an 18G x 100mm thread-in-cannula that creates dramatic and longer-lasting results for popular PDO thread brow-, cheek-, and jawline "lift" procedures.

Levo Lock is an 18Gx100mm molded thread used to support the overall barbed thread lift. Before and After results using PDO Max Levo Lock threads, provided courtesy of One Aesthetics in Winter Park, FL.

Levo Lock™ is not considered a "lifting" thread, but rather a thread device that helps maximize support and "lock" in the tissue reposition that occurs from the barbed threads used in standard PDO thread procedures. "We wanted to manufacture a thread that acts as a scaffold anchoring into the skin," CEO Giovanna McCarthy explains. "It secures in place like Velcro when performing an advanced PDO thread technique called 'inferior to superior' where the thread is inserted from bottom to top toward the scalp to lock into place."

PDO thread procedures have grown in popularity as certain celebrities, like Eva Mendes, have touted the lifting and contouring benefits, while the cat-eye trend of celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have patients questioning how they can achieve the same look.

A PDO thread "lift" is a minimally invasive procedure that uses absorbable polydioxanone (PDO) sutures placed in a cannula or needle that is inserted into sagging skin. It tightens and repositions the skin while encouraging new collagen production as the threads dissolve in 6-9 months. Most PDO thread procedures can be done in 30-60 minutes while the patient is awake — yet comfortable with a local anesthetic — with minimal downtime and can improve the skin's look and texture for up to two years.

PDO MAX hosted a Trainers Symposium on Martha's Vineyard on January 23 to unveil the new Levo Locks™. PDO MAX trainers from all over the country gathered to learn and test out the threads first-hand during live demonstrations. "Our trainers learned valuable techniques and best practices from this event and are available right now to book one-on-one trainings with medical practitioners who are looking to add PDO threads into their medical spas and cosmetic surgery centers," Giovanna says. "PDO threads will be the next aesthetic procedure to become a household name—don't be the last to find out why!"

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a female-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO MAX at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

Media Contact:

Diana Daly

[email protected]

1-800-670-0225

SOURCE PDO MAX, Inc.