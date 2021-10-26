PDO Max®'s Dina BenDavid, Discusses the Dangers of DYI PDO Threading on The Doctors

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dina BenDavid, Director of Training and Clinical Development for PDO Max and Thread Authority owner, was invited as a guest medical expert on The Doctors TV show where they discussed the dangers of do-it-yourself (DIY) cosmetic procedures, including DIY PDO threading. Dina is a board-certified nurse practitioner who holds both Masters' and Doctoral degrees.

PDO Max Director of Training and Clinical Development Dina BenDavid discusses the dangers of DIY PDO Threading on "The Doctors." Dina encourages the public to never perform PDO threads on themselves or from someone who isn't properly trained, as there is a significant skillset involved in performing these procedures. PDO Max Director of Training and Clinical Development Dina BenDavid discusses the dangers of DIY PDO Threading.

There is a growing community of individuals performing DIY aesthetic procedures without any proper training or medical backgrounds. These individuals are providing medical advice and tutorials on social media platforms on how to place PDO threads using products and tools purchased illegally from numerous online stores.

A PDO thread is a procedure that uses absorbable polydioxanone (PDO) sutures placed in a cannula or needle that is then inserted to tighten and lift sagging skin while encouraging new collagen production.

In this episode that aired on October 14, Senior Investigative Producer Leslie Marcus of The Doctors exposes how untrained people are encouraging other untrained individuals to perform thread procedures in the comments sections of DIY facial threading videos.

This is highly dangerous as PDO Threads are an implantable medical device, and if done incorrectly can cause serious health issues like infection, thread migration, facial deformities, or damage to vessels and nerve endings. Having extensive knowledge of anatomy is paramount to administering the device correctly and without complications.

The argument that many beauty DIY individuals are citing is the high cost of aesthetic procedures. Dina states, "I get it - these procedures can be costly… but for good reason. The cost of genuine FDA-approved products alone costs the practitioner hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Then there are insurances, licenses, certifications - all needed to safely use the product. Then let's consider the years of training and education that goes into knowing how to properly use the product and manage any complication that may arise from its use."



Dina continues, "I have personally seen and helped treat numerous complications from cosmetic procedures …the public needs to know there is a significant skill set involved in performing these procedures. Even though these are relatively safe treatments, they are still a medical procedure and only safe when performed by a competent and experienced licensed medical aesthetic provider."

Product used is just as important as technique because these untrained DIY individuals are implanting medical devices into their bodies that they have bought online, where the safety and quality of these devices cannot be verified.

It goes without saying, aesthetic medical procedures should be left in the hands of trained and licensed medical professionals.

