PDS Health Highlights Link Between Oral Health and Heart Health During American Heart Month

Numerous studies show that periodontal disease, more commonly known as gum disease, is associated with an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, peripheral artery disease, chronic kidney disease and cardiac death, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). In December 2025, the AHA released a scientific statement with new information showing an association between periodontal disease and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, including conditions such as angina and stroke caused by plaque buildup in the arteries. Periodontal disease is one of the most common chronic conditions in adults and is frequently undiagnosed, which makes early detection during routine dental visits especially important for protecting both oral health and overall health.

"Regular visits to the dentist that help prevent, detect and treat periodontal disease early are one of many steps patients can take for good oral health and good heart health," said Carolyn Ghazal, DDS, Executive Vice President at PDS Health. "That dental visit can be especially critical if it's the only visit with a healthcare provider that a patient will make in a year. Oral healthcare providers can help identify patients' risk factors for heart disease and collaborate with primary care providers in providing integrated care."

Blood pressure screenings at dental offices, for example, are strongly recommended by the AHA and the American Dental Association as a standard of care in routine visits. These screenings help identify patients who might have hypertension, which is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Some PDS Health practices have seen the potential life-saving impact of these screenings – patients sought and received immediate medical attention at the advice of their oral health provider after they were found to have severe hypertension during a dental visit.

In addition to providing blood pressure screenings, PDS Health is committed to raising awareness about the Mouth-Body Connection®, educating clinicians and their patients year-round on how oral health impacts overall health. PDS Health dental offices are sharing the latest issue of Generations of Smiles, a digital magazine dedicated to helping patients understand that connection. The February issue focuses on the link between oral health and heart health, the importance of blood pressure screening, nutrition tips based on the new food pyramid, and more.

