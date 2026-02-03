PDS Health Selects Pearl as Enterprise AI Partner to Support Scaled Clinical Integration

Enterprise integration of Pearl's AI platform will strengthen diagnostic support and reporting across PDS Health dental practices

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading integrated healthcare support organization, has selected Pearl as its enterprise partner to expand the use of artificial intelligence that supports real-time radiologic review and enterprise-level clinical insight across its more than 1,100 dental practices nationwide. Pearl's platform will provide real-time radiologic support and enterprise-grade clinical intelligence to support diagnostic consistency and clinical insight at scale.

The selection reflects PDS Health's continued focus on proven technologies that support clinicians and advance consistent, high-quality patient care at scale. Pearl's FDA-cleared AI platform will be integrated within existing imaging workflows to support real-time chairside image review, visual indicators and practice-level reporting. These capabilities extend across both traditional radiographic imaging and advanced 3D imaging, including cone beam computed tomography.

Pearl was selected following a comprehensive evaluation of the dental AI landscape, with consideration given to clinical performance, regulatory validation and the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows. PDS Health also considered Pearl's long-term roadmap and its potential to support stronger alignment between clinical documentation and enterprise processes as care delivery scales.

As a leader in dental-medical integration, PDS Health continues to advance care models informed by the Mouth-Body Connection®, the proven link between oral health and overall health. Conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease often present early indicators in the mouth. By supporting more consistent interpretation of diagnostic images, Pearl's AI is expected to help clinicians identify areas of concern earlier and support more informed clinical conversations with patients.

"Technology should support sound clinical decision-making without adding complexity," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Pearl fits naturally into existing imaging workflows and helps bring greater consistency to how diagnostic information is interpreted across practices. That consistency matters for clinicians and for patients, especially when oral health provides important insight into overall health."

"PDS Health has consistently set the standard for innovation, integration, and whole-body care in dentistry. They chose Pearl not only for our technology but also because we're deeply aligned with their leadership in redefining how dentistry is delivered," said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. "We share a vision for the dental future: A future that defends providers, improves diagnostic confidence, and keeps the patient's clinical and financial interests aligned. Together, we are building a foundation that goes beyond AI on an X-ray and moves toward a smarter, more integrated approach to care, claims, and whole-body health."

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

About Pearl

Pearl is a dental AI company committed to enhancing how patient care is delivered. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry's global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

Mouth-Body Connection® is a registered trademark of PDS Health.

Epic® is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

