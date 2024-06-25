PDS Health Marks Three Decades of Excellence with Over 1,000 Practices Nationwide

Founded as Pacific Dental Services® by Stephen E. Thorne IV on June 9, 1994, PDS Health has grown from its origins in dental support services into a comprehensive healthcare organization, supporting general dentistry, specialized dentistry, and primary care practices nationwide. In addition to remaining focused on clinical excellence, PDS Health has championed the scientifically supported Mouth-Body Connection®, highlighting the critical relationship between oral health and overall health.

Reflecting on this dual milestone, Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health, said, "Our 30-year journey and the opening of our 1,000th practice symbolize our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in health care. We are committed to providing integrated care that enhances patient outcomes and promotes the importance of oral health to overall health."

Notable Achievements in its 30-Year History:

Inc. 5000 Recognition: PDS Health has been named on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America 14 times, showcasing its consistent growth and impact in the industry.





Advanced, Proven Technologies: PDS Health was the first dental support organization to implement Epic®, the most widely used electronic health records system, into its supported practices. This bold strategic move was a significant step in revolutionizing health care by integrating dental and medical data for a unified health record and holistic patient care. In addition, PDS Health is a leading provider of dental restorations using CEREC ® CAD/CAM technology.





Innovative Care Models: PDS Health has developed integrated dental-medical practices, both independently and through strategic partnerships. Its collaboration with MemorialCare Health System established the first-of-its-kind partnership between a national dental support organization and a regional health system. This partnership uses shared electronic health records on the Epic system, enhancing patient outcomes through coordinated care and comprehensive services.





Community Impact: PDS Health team members have provided over 650,000 hours of volunteer time and donated over $117 million in dental care to underserved patients in local communities and around the world. Recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America in 2024 by Points of Light, PDS Health annually supports three national non-profits: the Pacific Dental Services Foundation, charity: water, and Special Olympics.





PDS Health team members have provided over 650,000 hours of volunteer time and donated over in dental care to underserved patients in local communities and around the world. Recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America in 2024 by Points of Light, PDS Health annually supports three national non-profits: the Pacific Dental Services Foundation, charity: water, and Special Olympics. Educational Initiatives: PDS Health launched lifelong learning through the PDS University – Institute of Dentistry, offering advanced training facilities and over 1,000 free continuing education courses to oral health professionals. The company was also the first in the dental industry to offer full tuition coverage for undergraduate degrees through the PDS College Advancement Program.

PDS Health's 1,000th practice, Dentists of West Ashley in Charleston, South Carolina, represents another significant achievement in the company's history. This milestone underscores the effectiveness of PDS Health's world-class platform, proven technologies and comprehensive services, which support oral health and medical professionals in delivering extraordinary patient care.

Mr. Thorne added, "Our success over the past 30 years is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our clinicians, team members, and partners. We remain committed to driving innovation in dental-medical integration and continuing to elevate the standard of care for patients. I look forward to our sustained growth as we continue helping clinicians thrive and create healthier, happier patients across the nation."

For more information about PDS Health and its innovative approach to integrated health care, visit pdshealth.com.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health, visit pdshealth.com.

