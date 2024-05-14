PDS Health Named Among The Civic 50 National Honorees by Points of Light

A leader in community service, PDS Health is honored as one of America's top 50 most community-minded companies and the recipient of this year's Strategic Volunteering Award.

HENDERSON, Nev., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading U.S. provider of integrated healthcare support services, proudly announces its recognition as one of The Civic 50 honorees of 2024 by Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change. Each year, The Civic 50 program recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation and has established itself as the premier recognition program for corporate citizenship, social impact and community engagement.

Additionally, PDS Health is the recipient of this year's Strategic Volunteering Award which recognizes companies driving impact by engaging team members through pro bono and skills-based volunteer initiatives.

PDS Health has a strong culture of service, extending support to communities across the nation and around the world.

"We are honored to be recognized by Points of Light as one of the top community-minded companies in America. Serving others is a foundational part of our culture and a commitment that our team members live out daily," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Through decades of dedicated service, we've not only seen the positive impact of our efforts, but also their transformative effect on our team members. While we do not serve for recognition, we are grateful for this honor and remain committed to addressing the evolving needs of the communities we serve."

PDS Health has a long tradition and culture of service, extending support to communities across the nation and around the world. Each year, the organization offers its team members paid volunteer time to support organizations of their choice. Its supported dental and primary care practices organize donation and blood drives, contribute to local food banks, engage in charitable partnerships through sponsorships, and provide donated dental services to those in greatest need throughout the year and on Smile Generation Serve Day. The company's national partnerships include the Pacific Dental Services Foundation, charity: water, Special Olympics, KABOOM!, Dental Lifeline Network and Human-I-T. Additionally, PDS Health is committed to driving positive change in the healthcare industry by improving lives through oral health and expanding access to oral healthcare for the nation's seniors.

PDS Health has demonstrated extensive community impact and service, marking significant contributions over its 30-year history. In 2023 alone, its team members provided over 94,000 hours of volunteer time to local communities and charities. During Smile Generation Serve Day, they donated dental care valued at over $10.6 million to underserved patients, bringing the total to over $57.4 million in donated oral healthcare to more than 27,000 patients since its 2011 launch. The organization also raised and contributed over $1.2 million to charity: water, supporting clean water initiatives for approximately 31,200 people. Additionally, the company raised and contributed over $946,000 to the Pacific Dental Services Foundation for its special needs dentistry program, dental assisting scholarship program, and to support the PDS Foundation Clínica Dental in Guatemala. In partnership with KABOOM!, PDS Health sponsored and built its 18th playground to provide equitable access to vital playspace benefits for children. Finally, it completed its 40th international service trip, contributing to a cumulative total of over $11 million in donated dentistry worldwide.

Now in its 12th year, The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

"Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase," said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, Points of Light. "PDS Health demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We're thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024."

To view the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2024 honorees, visit pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

