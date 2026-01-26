PDS Health Reports 2025 Progress in Integrated Care and Expanded Access

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading integrated healthcare support organization, reported meaningful progress in 2025 as it expanded access to integrated dental-medical care, strengthened early detection, and advanced its long-term vision for connected, preventive and personalized care. Across a national network of more than 1,000 practices, millions of patients received care, reflecting continued growth in patient demand.

That progress was driven by a growing number of clinicians choosing to partner with PDS Health through its Owner Clinician model. Together, they delivered care rooted in the Mouth-Body Connection®, the proven link between oral health and overall health. This momentum contributed to the organization exceeding $3.1 billion in annual revenue for the first time, reflecting patient trust and increasing demand for coordinated, whole-person care.

"The progress we saw in 2025 reflects a broader shift in how health care is evolving," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Integrated care is becoming the standard patients expect. Our focus is on supporting clinicians as they lead this shift and on advancing a care model that helps people live healthier, happier and longer lives."

Expanding Access to Integrated Care

In 2025, PDS Health continued expanding access to integrated dental-medical care nationwide. The organization opened 77 new practices across multiple states, including additional primary care practices connected to dental locations supported by PDS Health Medical™.

That expansion supported more than 7.5 million patient visits nationwide, reflecting growing demand for coordinated, whole-person care in communities across the United States.

PDS Health also welcomed 83 new practice owners in 2025 and continued expanding its specialty ownership model across multiple states. These partnerships reflect sustained interest from clinicians seeking to practice within an integrated care environment supported by shared systems, coordinated teams and proven technologies.

Academic Partnerships and Workforce Development

Through PDS Health Technologies™, the organization expanded academic partnerships with the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, and Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine. These collaborations support training, research and hands-on experience with integrated dental-medical health record systems, helping prepare future clinicians to deliver care that recognizes the connection between oral health and whole-person health.

Advancing Early Detection and Clinical Care

PDS Health continued investing in integrated technology and proven diagnostics that support earlier detection and connected care. Across its network, shared dental and medical health records enabled the secure exchange of hundreds of millions of patient records, supporting more complete health histories and improved care coordination.

Clinicians also expanded use of chairside screenings such as aMMP-8 and HbA1c, helping identify periodontal disease and systemic health risks earlier and reinforcing the role oral health providers play in recognizing broader health concerns. Early findings from collaborative screening initiatives also showed increased patient engagement and greater acceptance of recommended care.

PDS Health clinicians completed more than 570,000 same-day CAD/CAM restorations in 2025, marking the highest annual volume in the organization's history and reflecting continued adoption of advanced technologies that support precise, efficient care.

PDS Health also announced a strategic investment in SOTA Cloud, a secure, cloud-based imaging and diagnostics platform that will be implemented across practices beginning in 2026 to support consistency, accessibility, and collaboration within integrated care teams.

Serving Communities Across the Country and Around the World

In 2025, PDS Health supported initiatives that increased access for patients facing barriers to care. Across its service efforts, the organization provided $32.9 million in donated care services to more than 10,000 patients worldwide and contributed over 110,000 volunteer hours to serve communities across the country and around the world.

That commitment was reflected during the 15th annual Smile Generation Serve Day in August, when team members dedicated 74,000 volunteer hours to deliver essential healthcare services valued over $20 million. Since its inception in 2011, Serve Day has contributed to a lifetime impact of $94 million in donated care, expanding access for underserved populations year after year.

Efforts in support of the PDS Health Foundation™ also continued to grow in 2025. More than $1 million was raised to expand access to dental care for patients with special needs, support specialized clinician training, and provide dental assisting scholarships. Team members also served patients in Guatemala at the PDS Health Foundation Clínica Dental, providing donated dental and medical care while completing community projects that supported local families.

Beyond clinical care, PDS Health raised more than $1.9 million for charity: water, helping over 50,000 people in Ethiopia gain access to clean water. The organization also partnered with KABOOM! to complete its 21st playground build, creating safe spaces for children and families.

PDS Health's commitment to strengthening communities was recognized nationally. For the second consecutive year, the organization was named to the prestigious Civic 50® by Points of Light, honored among the country's 50 most community-minded organizations.

Looking Ahead

As PDS Health enters its 32nd year, the organization remains focused on supporting clinicians and expanding access to care that supports improved longevity for patients. Continued progress in dental-medical integration, combined with a mature digital platform that includes Epic® and expanding diagnostic capabilities, will help strengthen early detection and coordination across care teams. PDS Health will continue advancing the Owner Clinician model, creating opportunities for clinicians and supporting care rooted in the Mouth-Body Connection, strengthened by integrated systems that improve long-term health for patients in communities nationwide.

Learn more about how PDS Health is advancing integrated health care at pdshealth.com.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

