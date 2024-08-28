Peaceful Escape: Marlowe Jacaranda Begins Pre-Leasing

VENICE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Marlowe Jacaranda, the latest Marlowe-branded apartment community is now pre-leasing.

Marlowe by Greystar provides suburban luxury living with quality brand new finishes, spacious and current amenities and modern design with easy access to urban conveniences.

Marlowe Jacaranda, Greystar's newest Marlowe-branded community, is now accepting preleases for the community's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

"We are thrilled to announce the pre-leasing of Marlowe Jacaranda in Venice," said David King, Managing Director, Greystar, said. "The community embodies a blend of sophistication and relaxation with top tier amenities and a nature preserve as well as plenty of nearby recreational opportunities."

Marlowe Jacaranda offers apartment homes available in a variety of layouts including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a two-bedroom with den option. Each home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, black hardware, a full-sized washer and dryer and wood-style plank flooring throughout. Select homes have patios or balconies. Personal garages are also available.

The highlight of Marlowe Jacaranda is its amenity courtyard, complete with a resort-style pool, private cabanas, an outdoor grill and lounge area and a multi-use outdoor game lawn. Residents will also have access to a fully equipped gym, a dedicated co-working space with private meeting rooms, a dog wash area and a nature preserve.

The community's adjacent outparcels will have retail options like a coffee shop, car wash and a Sprouts grocery store. Marlowe Jacaranda also has easy access to the Venice Pines Plaza shopping center to the south. Nine golf courses, a YMCA and multiple shopping centers are located within two miles.

Additionally, the site is a short drive to major Venice employment hubs including Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and Venice Regional Bayfront Health. The site is less than an hour from Sarasota, Bradenton and Fort Myers—all major employment centers serving Venice residents.

To learn more about Marlowe Jacaranda, or to schedule a tour, visit marlowejacaranda.com or call 941-277-9382.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $320 billion of real estate in approximately 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 997,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $78 billion of assets under management, including $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar