Peach Milkshake Season is Officially Here! Chick-fil-A® Restaurants Welcome Summer by Bringing Back a Classic Seasonal Treat

This delicious hand-spun Milkshake combines the Chick-fil-A Icedream ® dessert with peaches and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry*. The Icedream treat was inspired by Chick-fil-A founder, Truett Cathy's dairy treat recipe which had a classic, old-fashioned vanilla taste. The Peach Milkshake was introduced to menus in 2009 and has become a sweet summer tradition for guests.

"We're excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, like our Peach Milkshake," said Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team. "It's the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite."

For more information on how Chick-fil-A restaurants are working to serve guests safely, visit chick-fil-a.com/covid/serving-you-safely. To learn more about Chick-fil-A and read stories about the company's food, people, and customers across the country, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com.

*Whipped cream and cherry toppings are not offered with Delivery orders.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original Chick-fil-A® chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A restaurants serve freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek's 2019 America's Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, including "The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand" and "Best Brand for Overall Experience". Additionally, Glassdoor named Chick-fil-A, Inc. one of the top 100 best places to work in 2020. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chick-fil-a.com

