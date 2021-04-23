PeachSkinSheets Joins KTLA's "Countdown to Gold" LIVE Pre-Show This Sunday
The cooling sheet brand will be featured in host Anya Sarre's Red Carpet segments from the "PeachSkinSheets Lounge."
ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheetsⓇ is part of KTLA's "Countdown to Gold" live pre-show this Sunday airing from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PDT. Host and style expert Anya Sarre will speak with nominees as they enter the "PeachSkinSheets Lounge" and showcase the bedding.
For the first time on the Red Carpet, a white tufted headboard and bed specifically built for the telecast, will be shown with PeachSkinSheets' exclusive colors on the bed, including sheets, duvets, and pillowcases in Harvest Gold, Brushed Silver, Vanilla Bean, Light Mocha, and Toasted Marshmallow.
"If there is going to be a bed on the Red Carpet, it better be dressed in PeachSkinSheets," said Anya.
KTLA's telecast begins at 10 a.m. PDT during a live news broadcast from the PeachSkinSheets Lounge revealing the dressed bed, followed by an 11 a.m. segment detailing what will be in the KTLA gift bags, which includes a set of PeachSkinSheets pillowcases.
"When we were approached about the idea and the fact that there's never been a bed on the Red Carpet, AND that it should be exclusively dressed in PeachSkinSheets, it was a no-brainer," said Tammy Bethune, Business Development and Marketing Manager for PeachSkinSheets.
The top-rated cooling sheet brand is known for its 21st Century SMART fabric that helps warm sleepers stay cool and cool sleepers stay cozy. The lightweight bedding features maximum airflow and wicking and has received more than 20,000 five-star reviews.
For more information, visit https://www.peachskinsheets.com.
About PeachSkinSheets: Founded in 2013 in Alpharetta, Georgia, by Karen Levine, PeachSkinSheets are dedicated to going the extra mile for their customers with the essential bedding that does more at an affordable price. Made from a breathable, high-performance athletic-grade SMART fabric, they're a top choice for hot sleepers due to their thermal control and moisture-wicking properties. They're not just made for your luxury, they're made for the real-life challenges you face in getting a good night's sleep.
