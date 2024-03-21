The Original PeachSkinSheets® Oversized Comforter Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Bedding Awards Winner

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets® proudly announces that their PeachSkinSheets Oversized Comforter Set has been named one of the "Best Comforters and Duvet Inserts" by Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Bedding Awards. A full list of the awards can be found at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a46613589/bedding-awards-2024/.

PeachSkinSheets Oversized Comforter Set Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Bedding Awards for “Best Comforters and Duvet Inserts”

Like all PeachSkinSheets products, the Oversized Comforters are ultra soft, hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, lightweight and ideal for all seasons and sleepers. The outer shell is made from a breathable Smart Fabric with a velvety brushed PeachSkin finish on both sides for maximum temperature control and comfort. Athletic grade performance, airy poly-fabric wicks away moisture, rather than just absorbing like cotton and other fabrics, helping people who suffer from night sweats.

End to end baffle box construction prevents shifting and creates a 3D chamber that helps to evenly distribute the fill and allow the clusters to achieve maximum loft. With no details overlooked, each piece is finished with monochromatic piping. The interior is a poly down alternative, perfect for allergy sufferers and pet-lovers. Starting at under $200, these comforters are an affordable luxury at a realistic price point.

"We're so excited that our deluxe Oversized Comforter has been named a Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Bedding Awards winner ," shares PeachSkinSheets CEO, Karen Levine. "Thank you to Good Housekeeping for recognizing our impact on the bedding industry."

Visit www.peachskinsheets.com to learn more.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

@peachskinsheets

SOURCE PeachSkinSheets