The Original PeachSkinSheets® Takes Home 2024 NewBeauty Award for 'Best Cooling Sheets'

ATLANTA, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets® , a leading provider of luxurious bedding solutions and accessories, proudly announces its latest achievement: winning the prestigious NewBeauty Award for Best Cooling Sheets for the second year in a row. This accolade solidifies PeachSkinSheets' commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of sleep comfort.

PeachSkinSheets Wins NewBeauty Award for Best Cooling Sheets

The NewBeauty Beauty Awards recognize outstanding products that revolutionize the beauty and wellness industry. This year, PeachSkinSheets emerged as the frontrunner in the category of cooling sheets, demonstrating unparalleled quality and performance for hot and cold sleepers alike.

What sets PeachSkinSheets apart is its revolutionary airy poly-fabric, which wicks away moisture instead of absorbing it, helping people who suffer from night sweats. Crafted from the highest quality SMART fabric, PeachSkinSheets deliver a luxurious feel that offers a velvet smooth experience while being both breathable and moisture-wicking. Unlike traditional bedding materials, PeachSkinSheets are engineered to promote air circulation and dissipate heat, ensuring a cool and comfortable night's sleep year round.

"PeachSkinSheets is honored to receive the NewBeauty Beauty Award for Best Cooling Sheets," shared PeachSkinSheets CEO, Karen Levine. "Our proprietary fabric technology sets us apart in the industry, offering unmatched breathability and comfort that promotes better sleep and overall well-being."

Available in a range of 32 colors and sizes, PeachSkinSheets caters to every individual's unique style and preference.

Visit www.peachskinsheets.com to learn more.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®! @peachskinsheets

SOURCE PeachSkinSheets