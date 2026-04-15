PeachSkinSheets Oversized Quilt Set Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Award Winner

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PeachSkinSheets proudly announces that their Oversized Quilt Set has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on GoodHousekeeping.com. This award adds to PeachSkinSheets' Good Housekeeping recognition, including a previous Good Housekeeping 2024 Bedding Awards win for their Oversized Comforter Set for Best Comforters and Duvets.

PeachSkinSheets Oversized Quilt Set Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Bedding Awards for “Best Quilts and Duvet Covers”

The PeachSkinSheets Oversized Quilt Set is a sophisticated layering essential that blends modern comfort with timeless design. Generously oversized, fully reversible, and exceptionally soft, each quilt is crafted to bring effortless refinement to the bedroom.

These quilts feature an elegant basketweave motif and are available in 17 of PeachSkinSheets' bestselling hues. It is elevated further with a tailored 2-inch flanged border on both the quilt and coordinating shams, while subtle tone-on-tone stitching delivers a polished, hotel-inspired finish. The interior is thoughtfully lined with 100% cotton, enhancing breathability and comfort whether styled as a lightweight summer layer or a cozy winter addition. Whether styled on its own or paired with PeachSkinSheets' signature sheet sets, the Oversized Quilt Set brings depth, texture, and understated elegance to any space.

PeachSkinSheets Founder and CEO Karen Levine shares, "We already know that 2026 is the year of interior layering and texture. We're seeing it everywhere — from statement walls to decadent seating areas to curated tablescapes — and now that same design sensibility can live in the bedroom. What I love most about this quilt collection is how the subtle patterning brings a modern, elevated feel to traditional quilting. Our goal has always been to offer chic, versatile options that complement every color palette, personal style, and even seasonal mood. Adding a quilt to a beautifully made bed instantly makes the entire room feel more polished with very little effort. Paired with one of our 40+ signature colors or patterns, it's an easy way to create a bed that feels both timeless and uniquely personal."

The fiber scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab tested hundreds of bedding products to find Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Award winners. Using specialized equipment, they conducted evaluations to assess factors like fabric strength, pilling resistance, shrinkage after laundering, and more. Lab experts enlisted more than 800 sleep testers to use these products in their own homes, and they gave feedback on comfort, support, ease of use, and sleep quality. Judges focused on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, and sustainability to choose these winners.

All testers gave this quilt a perfect comfort score, liking the generous size and smooth materials. "The fabric is incredibly soft and comfortable," shared one. "The king size fit just right, providing generous coverage with the perfect thickness and enough overhang to neatly tuck in at the foot of the bed."

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

SOURCE PeachSkinSheets