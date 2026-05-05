PeachSkinSheets' Signature Comforter Recognized for Style and Comfort by Oprah Daily

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PeachSkinSheets is proud to announce that its Oversized Comforter Set has been named "Best Colorful Comforter Set" in the 2026 Oprah Daily Sleep O-wards, marking the second consecutive year the brand has received this prestigious recognition. Chosen by the editors of Oprah Daily, the annual Sleep O-wards celebrate standout bedding and sleep products that combine comfort, innovation, and thoughtful design to help people achieve better rest.

PeachSkinSheets named “Best Colorful Comforter Set” at Oprah Daily Sleep O-wards 2026 (PRNewsfoto/PeachSkinSheets)

The award-winning PeachSkinSheets Oversized Comforter Set combines vibrant design with exceptional comfort. Available in 34 versatile colors, it offers an easy way to enhance any bedroom aesthetic, from soft, understated neutrals to bold, eye-catching hues.

Crafted from PeachSkinSheets' exclusive PeachSkin Performance Fabric™, the comforter is known for its signature "peach skin" finish, along with moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating properties that help keep hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy throughout the night. The set is also OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified, meaning it has been independently tested and verified to be free from harmful substances, making it a thoughtful option for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

Thoughtfully engineered for lasting comfort, the comforter features end-to-end baffle box construction and a 3D chamber design that helps evenly distribute the hypoallergenic poly down-alternative fill while allowing the clusters to maintain maximum loft. Generously oversized for full coverage and detailed with elegant piping, the comforter offers a refined, hotel-inspired finish without the need for a duvet cover.

As Oprah Daily noted in its 2026 Sleep O-wards, "If you're looking for an all-in-one comforter that makes a statement in your bedroom, this brand has you covered. While we're impressed by the rainbow variety, we are also jazzed about the dreamy softness of the brushed fabric. It's called PeachSkinSheets for good reason."

Each PeachSkinSheets Oversized Comforter Set comes complete with one oversized comforter and two matching pillow shams, providing a coordinated, ready-to-use bedding solution.

"We're incredibly honored to earn this recognition from Oprah Daily for the second year in a row," said Karen Levine, founder and CEO of PeachSkinSheets. "Our goal has always been to create bedding that blends comfort, performance, and beautiful design. With our growing assortment of colors, new patterns, and complementary pieces like luxuriously soft, beautifully textured quilts and cozy plush throws, customers can mix, match, and layer their bedding to create a sleep space that feels both cozy and uniquely their own."

The Oprah Daily Sleep O-wards highlight the best products for improving sleep, with editors testing and reviewing a wide range of bedding and sleep essentials to determine the year's top performers.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from breathable, high performance athletic grade PeachSkin Performance Fabric™ that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

SOURCE PeachSkinSheets