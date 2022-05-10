Peachtree Corners and Israeli Startup ACiiST - Smart Networks Announce Partnership Providing Smart City Network Solutions

Installed in Technology Parkway earlier this year, ACiiST's technology spans across a half-mile of Peachtree Corners' "city street of the future," allowing deployed technologies and smart infrastructure with cameras, wireless links and other communication equipment, to be streamed directly to the Curiosity Lab's IoT Control Room, the first of its kind to be implemented in a city in the United States. Communication between the smart infrastructure and the IoT Control Room is possible via self-managed ACiiST Polarity units that create a low latency, high performance and fully manageable network.

"Working with ACiiST to demonstrate their technologies at Curiosity Lab is another great example of how international companies are showing great interest in the most unique real-world smart city ecosystem in the country," said Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and CTO. "We are able to demonstrate to other cities across the country the unique network connectivity, redundancy and monitoring capabilities of ACiiST's technology through this implementation on public infrastructure. This is a true testament of how the partnership between Israel and Curiosity Lab offers startups a one-of-a-kind experience to bring their products to the North American market."

ACiiST's network solutions allow Peachtree Corners to have a more secure smart city environment and make informed decisions based on data, such as traffic management. This solution also makes it easier for new edge devices such as cameras, radar sensors, digital signs, V2I access points and more, to be deployed and installed as smart infrastructure across the city street of the future, supporting the Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners' position as one of the leading smart cities in the United States.

"It was clear from the very first time we met with the Peachtree Corners management team that we are talking with leaders who want to promote positive change – with smart roads and streets as a platform to better manage their public spaces. They are open-minded to the implementation of new technologies, and we are happy to have our network solutions in action at the most unique smart city environment in the USA," said Sagi Gurfinkel, ACiiST Co-Founder and CEO. "The ACiiST network is already installed as the connectivity platform for multiple cities in Israel, Africa and the European Union, and we are excited to now add the United States to this list."

About ACiiST Smart City Networks

Distribute SD-LAN network solution optimized for connecting outdoor Cameras/Sensors through robust networking system. ACiiST solution is integrated into existing street/highway infrastructure. All this with minimal resources, time, disturbance to the public and at maximum reliability/performance/manageability. ACiiST's POLARITY II installed on every lamppost providing Giga rate Ethernet connections, POE, smart light/IoT and 24/7 electricity, managed by ACiiST's MetropoLAN 'Distributed Software Defined Local Area Network', creates one large smart urban platform, enabling smart area. Such network is the key for deployment of infrastructure for smart – roads & traffic, HLS, cities, and Fences. For more information, visit https://www.aciist.com/

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile autonomous vehicle lane leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

