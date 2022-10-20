Peachtree Corners and North Texas Innovation Alliance Announce Cross-Regional Partnership to Advance Smart Cities Across the United States

The city and alliance will appear at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona – booth D21 Nov. 15 to 17

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the United States' first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – announced a partnership with the North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA), a 501(c)3 regional consortium of nearly 30 municipalities, agencies, corporations and academic institutions across North Texas. The alliance was created to develop a supportive and collaborative network to integrate smart city efforts across the region. This cross-regional partnership extends both Peachtree Corners' and NTXIA's efforts in supporting the expansion of smart cities across the country through public-private partnerships.

"The impetus for creating our smart city and the Curiosity Lab ecosystem was supporting economic development for our region through the creation of a unique proving ground for the latest smart city technologies, while improving the lives of our residents and staying at the forefront of innovation," said City of Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and CTO Brandon Branham. "With Peachtree Corners having since been recognized for creating a blueprint of how to build out city-owned smart city infrastructure in the U.S., we're delighted to be working with NTXIA and its cities as they continue their smart city journeys. Regions must collaborate to make smart city advancements a reality across the country. Partnering with NTXIA allows us to share our learnings and work together in efforts to help improve economy, innovation and smart city-related initiatives everywhere."

NTXIA's mission is to create the most smart, resilient and connected region in the country. The alliance uses technology, data and community to help local governments both develop city services and address their challenges in efforts to provide new solutions that improve the local economy and residents' everyday lives.

"Partnering with the City of Peachtree Corners is a huge step in our cross-regional partnership efforts," said Jennifer Sanders, NTXIA Co-Founder and Executive Director. "We are continuing to foster these partnerships as a way to support smart city growth and economic development. With Peachtree Corners known as one of the premier smart cities in the United States, reinforced by many world-firsts in autonomous mobility and advanced telecommunications systems, working closely with the city and learning from their experiences is invaluable for our alliance. Both of us share the collaborative spirit and the drive to help all municipalities reach their goals more quickly, together. We are looking forward to collaborating to further our efforts, share knowledge and support municipalities across our region and the country."

NTXIA is the largest Smart Region effort in the United States. The collaborative environment allows public, private, civic and academic institutions to come together to identify areas of strength and barriers across sustainability, growth, quality of life and more while having access to subject-matter expertise to create regional strategies. As part of the consortium, Peachtree Corners will be able to provide and receive support and learnings across innovation, sustainability and economic development.

NTXIA and Curiosity Lab will be attending the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona from Nov. 15 to 17 in efforts to spread these partnerships internationally. Visit representatives from both Curiosity Lab and NTXIA at booth D21.

About the North Texas Innovation Alliance

The North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) is a 501(c)3 consortium of key cross-sector stakeholders working to build and implement a smart region strategy for North Texas. The mission of the NTXIA is to build the most connected, smart and resilient region in the country. NTXIA was launched to collaboratively utilize data, technology and community to address the most pressing topics to create solutions that will improve quality of life, drive inclusive economic development and promote resource efficiency. For more information, please visit www.NTXIA.org, or follow LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

