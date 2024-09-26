Peachtree Corners Announces Launch of Autonomous Vehicle Deployment in Partnership with May Mobility and T-Mobile

Curiosity Lab deployment debuts May Mobility's presence in the state of Georgia

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the United States' first smart city environments powered by real-world connected infrastructure and T-Mobile's 5G – announced today a partnership with autonomous driving technology provider May Mobility to deploy its autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions. This marks May Mobility's first-ever deployment in the state of Georgia, providing its one-of-a-kind on-demand autonomous solution for reliable transportation.

Starting today, May Mobility will operate its autonomous Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS to demonstrate the technology to visitors of Peachtree Corner's Curiosity Lab with stops along Technology Parkway. The service zone includes eight pre-determined stops at popular destinations such as hotels, restaurants, retail shops, office spaces, the Innovation Center at Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners' City Hall. The service will open to the general public starting the week of October 7.

"We have been able to demo, test and deploy multiple autonomous vehicle solutions since we opened in 2019, and we are excited to continue these efforts by welcoming May Mobility to Peachtree Corners and the state of Georgia," said Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson. "As we continue to focus on bringing autonomous mobility options to residents and visitors to better connect them with the community, May Mobility's solutions provide an on-demand service within our ecosystem, with the goal to slowly expand the route to our Town Center."

Each May Mobility autonomous vehicle is equipped with its patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system that is uniquely designed to solve the challenge of making safe driving decisions, including under uncertainty. Powered by in-situ AI, MPDM runs on-board simulations in real-time, while driving autonomously, to analyze and learn from thousands of possible scenarios every second, choosing the safest one to execute even when encountering an unknown situation.

"Our autonomous driving technology has proven its ability to scale well across diverse environments, and we're excited to operate in Peachtree Corners' real-world smart city," said Manik Dhar, Chief Commercial Officer for May Mobility. "This deployment allows us to showcase how MPDM operates both inside and outside of Curiosity Lab's autonomous vehicle test lanes, while also benefiting from T-Mobile's 5G. We can't wait for Georgians to experience our autonomous driving technology and bringing this service to Peachtree Corners is an exciting first step for the state."

May Mobility operations will be Monday through Friday from 8AM-4PM, with each vehicle accommodating up to four passengers at a time. Users will be able to easily book trips to any of the service's eight stops on-demand through the May Mobility app, powered by transit tech company Via, available in the App Store and Google Play. The app promptly guides users on booking a ride and accessing the vehicle, answers questions and more. The deployment will begin with an attendant inside the vehicle with plans to remove the attendant for a fully autonomous service in the near future.

The vehicle will be connected by T-Mobile's award-winning 5G network, bringing low latency, high-speed connectivity and high bandwidth to vehicle operations and performance. This will give riders a smoother in-cabin experience, while also enabling May Mobility to enhance real-time viewing of the vehicle platform to monitor safety and operations.

"T-Mobile is proud to power continued innovation in Peachtree Corners alongside Curiosity Lab. Now, with May Mobility leveraging the nation's most awarded 5G network, they can advance their solutions to new heights," said Mike Fitz, Vice President of Solution Sales, T-Mobile for Business. "Through our close collaboration with the city, Curiosity Lab and May Mobility, we are committed to ensuring real-time vehicle monitoring that boosts performance, enhances safety and ensures the success of this deployment."

For more information or to schedule a briefing with Curiosity Lab, city government officials and May Mobility executives, contact [email protected].

About May Mobility

May Mobility is an autonomous driving technology company redefining the future of autonomous mobility-as-a-service (MaaS). Leveraging its patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system, May Mobility built an industry-leading in-situ AI solution, which integrates real-time data every 200 milliseconds to ensure safety and efficiency, even in unpredictable situations. This revolutionary technology pairs live, online learning with traditional offline training, enabling rapid global deployment at half the cost and one-third of the time. Operating fleets of on-demand shared ride vehicles across the U.S. and Japan, May Mobility delivers safer, more efficient transportation across diverse environments, including rural cities, dense urban areas and challenging weather conditions. Backed by strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility is disrupting the autonomous vehicle industry with one of the most practical vehicle offerings available. The company has completed over 380,000 autonomy-enabled rides across 15 deployments worldwide. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.





About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile autonomous vehicle lane leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

SOURCE Peachtree Corners