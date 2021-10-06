Peachtree Corners Partners with T- Mobile to Launch Beep Autonomous Shuttle Fleet, C-V2X Technology Drives Enhanced Safety and Tech Development

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart city environments powered by real-world connected infrastructure and T-Mobile 5G – today announced the launch of a new fleet of autonomous shuttles, referred to as PAUL (Piloting Autonomous Use Locally), for residents this Fall. The service, implemented by Beep – a global leader in multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility solutions – will operate along Technology Parkway and will include stops at popular destinations in the area such as hotels, restaurants, retail shops, the Innovation Center at Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners and City Hall.

"From the beginning, we've made it our mission to create the city street of the future in the most differentiated smart city environment in North America – and with Beep launching the new PAUL autonomous shuttle service, we're continuing to break new ground. This deployment not only allows for the continued development and deployment of safe, enjoyable and eco-friendly transportation options – but it also allows a true mobility-as-a-service pioneer like Beep to leverage our city-owned V2X infrastructure and vibrant ecosystem to help accelerate new technology development that further enhances safety and earns critical trust from the public." – Brian Johnson, city manager of Peachtree Corners

The fleet is comprised of autonomous electric vehicles from leading manufacturers Navya and Local Motors, which produces Olli, the world's first 3D-printed autonomous vehicle.

"We're delighted to join the Peachtree Corners community and further advance real-world autonomous mobility in one of the most unique smart city ecosystems in the world. With our turnkey approach, integrating deeply with residents and first responders, the city will immediately benefit from our experience in having run the largest and most tenured autonomous service in the country in Florida, as well as unique deployments like Yellowstone National Park. In addition, we're excited to leverage the city's advanced cellular-V2X technology, 5G and more smart city infrastructure to enable deeper learnings, to analyze vehicle data and to develop new proprietary technologies that advance true Level 4 and 5 autonomous service in the real world – while also working with government to help evolve policy and regulation alongside the technology." – Joe Moye, CEO of Beep

With C-V2X solutions now a reality in Peachtree Corners, the importance of advanced 5G – with low latency, high bandwidth and high-speed connectivity critical for real-time reaction between sensors, machines and people – is taking center stage. Beep's autonomous shuttles are connected on T-Mobile's 5G network. Each shuttle is equipped with a 5G gateway to power telematics data and enable interaction with 5G connected infrastructure along the Integrated Transportation Systems (ITS) corridor.

"The vision of 5G powering the city street of the future is happening now at Peachtree Corners where people, vehicles and infrastructure all communicate with each other to elevate safety and improve everyday life. Today, Beep's autonomous shuttles allow all parties to accelerate the development of solutions leveraging our 5G network such as vehicle operation management for vehicle health monitoring, safety features including real-time alerts and in-vehicle entertainment." – Dave Bezzant, vice president, T-Mobile for Government

In addition, OVHcloud, a leading global cloud provider, will deliver compute, storage and other cloud platform resources, which will allow the city and select technology partners to manage, analyze, gain critical insights and make informed decisions from the massive amounts of data generated from the autonomous vehicles and sensors across connected infrastructure.

PAUL: The Future of Autonomous Service Is Now in #SiliconOrchard

The shuttles will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily beginning this Fall – and will include seven total stops on the 'Technology Parkway – Curiosity Lab' route.

Hampton Inn

City Hall

City Hall (South)

Technology Parkway (South)

Innovation Center

Research Drive

Anderby

Additional routes, which may extend to other areas of the city, will be announced at later dates.

Unlike other autonomous vehicles across the country, PAUL is a reflection of the future of true Level 4 and 5 autonomy – employing various emerging technologies connected over T-Mobile's 5G network such as intersections with video analytics to provide real time data, cameras in the shuttles, Roadside Units (RSU) and Onboard Units (OBU) that advance autonomous vehicle operation in real-world environments.

Unrivaled Safety: Beep cuts through the industry noise and recognizes the importance of continuous human oversight necessary to close the gap that currently exists with today's autonomous vehicle platforms. The company's Beep Command Center (BCC) capabilities add a critical layer of safety, allowing staff to intervene and react to emergency situations. In addition, the city's first responder organizations are all intensely trained and prepared to support PAUL operations daily.

Beep's deep experience in managing the largest and most tenured autonomous shuttle service, coupled with its proven track record in operating vehicles on public roads, uniquely positions the company as a leader in the development of real-world autonomous solutions and software. The PAUL deployment is another reflection of Beep's ability to plan, manage and deploy autonomous solutions in unique environments.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world.

For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Beep

Beep delivers the next generation of mobility services utilizing driverless, electric, multi-passenger vehicles. By specializing in planning, deploying and managing advanced autonomous shuttles for both private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places and services in first-mile, last-mile mobility networks. Beep also leverages the data and learnings from its public road deployments to produce vehicle agnostic, edge solutions meant to enhance safety, access, artificial-intelligence and driverless operating capabilities of autonomous platforms. Beep delivers on a primary goal of enabling mobility-for-all with the services and software they provide. For more information visit: www.ridebeep.com

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

