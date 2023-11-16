Peachy Perfection: Introducing PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes by The Original PeachSkinSheets®

News provided by

PeachSkinSheets

16 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

Wrap Yourself in Luxury with New Robes from the Brand Known for 'Softest Sheets Ever'

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original PeachSkinSheets®, the affordable, high quality, moisture-wicking bedding brand known for keeping warm sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy, today announces the addition of PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes to its product line.

Continue Reading
The Original PeachSkinSheets® Introduces PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes
The Original PeachSkinSheets® Introduces PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes

Known for swaddling sleepers in 'Softest Sheets Ever', PeachSkinSheets makes dreams come true with new robes that are literally beautiful enough to wear out as a coat or at-home for a decadent relaxing experience. The eagerly awaited release invites everyone to cocoon themselves in the brand's incredibly soft and luxurious fabrics anytime throughout the day. This extension into wearable fabrics comes as a natural next move for the award-winning bedding brand with over 41,000 five-star reviews.

Whether working, lounging or even running errands, the PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robe is the perfect garment to maximize comfort on all occasions. The epitome of loungewear luxury, the robes come in an ultra-plush faux fur material, elevating everyday comfort as PeachSkinSheets does best. Crafted with a chic faux fur exterior in 100 percent polyester pile and knit ultra jersey lining on the robe, hood and pockets, these robes offer unparalleled comfort and durability, ensuring they will be a staple in daily routines.

Available in black and white and inclusive sizing ranging from S to 5XL, the robes are an affordable luxury ($300 SRP) that makes the ideal holiday gift for yourself or a loved one.

"We're thrilled to introduce the PeachyMink™ x PeachSkinSheets Luxury Robes to our product lineup," Karen Levine, PeachSkinSheets Founder and CEO. "Our customers have come to rely on us for providing the softest and most comfortable bedding, and now they can experience that same level of luxury with our new robes. We believe this addition will further enhance life's little comforts for our valued customers."

For more information and to explore the full range of products offered by The Original PeachSkinSheets®, visit www.peachskinsheets.com.

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®
The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!
@peachskinsheets

SOURCE PeachSkinSheets

Also from this source

The Original PeachSkinSheets® Launches Vibrant Caribbean Collection

The Original PeachSkinSheets® Launches Vibrant Caribbean Collection

The Original PeachSkinSheets®, the affordable, high quality, moisture wicking bedding brand known for keeping warm sleepers cool and cool sleepers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.