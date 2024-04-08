Peak and CSL Join Forces in Europe as Peak CSL Group

New Partnership to Deliver Advanced Coastal & Offshore Marine Logistics Solutions in Europe

BERGEN, Norway and MONTREAL, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Group ("Peak") and The CSL Group ("CSL") are pleased to announce the launch of their new partnership, Peak CSL Group, following CSL's acquisition of 50% of Peak.

Peak and CSL have a history of collaborating on innovative solutions, including the installation of ballast material into 11 floating foundations for the Hywind Tampen project. Peak CSL Group aims to deliver safe, timely and cost-efficient solutions that reduce the environmental footprint of projects. Peak CSL Group Logo

This new strategic alliance consolidates Peak and CSL's short sea shipping operations in Northern Europe and leverages their collective expertise, resources, and capabilities within the coastal and offshore shipping sectors. With a shared commitment to excellence, the partnership aims to deliver comprehensive marine logistics solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of industrial clients across Europe.

Under the Peak CSL Group banner, the company is positioned to provide an expanded suite of services, particularly catering to the fast-growing offshore renewable energy sector. This encompasses rock and ballast logistics support for offshore wind farms, turnkey material transfer solutions and a fleet of project carriers that includes low-to-zero emission vessels, all facilitated by in-house engineering capabilities.

A cornerstone of the Peak CSL Group philosophy is a proactive stance in driving forward decarbonisation in the shipping industry. Through innovation and investment in energy-efficient vessels, the partnership aims to spearhead the transition towards zero-emission shipping and help customers meet their decarbonization targets.

"Through the Peak CSL Group, we create a strong alliance, grounded in our strategy for the next coming years. Teaming up with a robust partner enables us to broaden our service offerings towards the renewable, oil & gas and infrastructure markets, and set a solid groundwork for future expansion. Our accomplishments over nearly two decades within the Peak Group fill us with pride, and this partnership represents a significant step forward in our strategy for future growth," said Jan-Petter Slethaug, CEO, Peak Group.

"This partnership signals an exciting new chapter of growth and collaboration at CSL," added Louis Martel, President and CEO of the CSL Group. "By joining forces with Peak, we're enhancing our ability to offer innovative and sustainable marine logistics solutions in coastal and offshore markets. With Peak CSL Group, we're expanding our portfolio of products and services to meet the needs of both our current and prospective customers."

Peak Group is an innovative and hands-on provider of shipping, logistics and engineering services to various industry segments in the European market. Established in 2005 and headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Peak Group offers a range of services including:

Short Sea Shipping / Chartering – Dry Bulk, Break Bulk and Project Cargo

Global Freight Forwarding / Project Logistics Services

Ships Agency Services / Maritime Support Services

Marine Engineering and Marine Technical Design

Transport Engineering & Warranty Surveyor Services

Ship Management Services

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services, and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

