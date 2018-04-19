Peak announced the release of the world's first 3D printed volleyball shoes

As is known to all, volleyball is a sport that requires upward momentum, whether it's passing, saving and serving and spiking and so on. All these skills require athletes to complete through a large number of jumping movements again and again ,and excellent cushioning performance is extremely important. After speaking to men's and women's volleyball players, Peak took several pertinent data collections and combined their findings with knowledge of volleyball, such as athletes' needs and skills required, to use 3D technology to build a brand new shoe. Through the use of SLS laser technology and a more lightweight and flexible TPU powder printed on the bottom of the shoe, Peak created superior cushioning performance. The beauty and performance of this collection of the world's top 3D volleyball shoes announced the success of Peak in the development of volleyball sportswear.

As one of the first brands in the world to apply 3D printing technology to sports shoes, Peak has introduced the most advanced 3D printing equipment since 2014 and launched 3D printing concept products. In May 2017, Peak launched China's first 3D printed running shoe "FUTURE I" in the running field and sold it in limited quantities. In August 2017, Peak released the world's first 3D printed basketball shoe, "DH III 3D Edition," with NBA star Dwight Howard. "It's a lot better than the traditional basketball shoes. I can clearly feel the 3D printing sole and the vamp side wall to give the feet more comfortable wearing experience," said Howard

"Innovation is the first productive force, and it is also the basis for Peak to go international," said Xu Zhihua, CEO of Peak sports. After succeeding in making 3D printed shoes and 3D basketball shoes, Peak applied this new technology and processing technology to the field of volleyball. Through a series of continuous product innovation and international market development, Peak has become a rising sports brand in the global sports market.

