Peak Nano and Advanced Conversion Partner to Develop a New Class of Silicon Carbide DC-Link Technology for 800V+ EVs and E-Mobility Platforms

The two companies unite Peak's NanoPlex™ LDF film and Advanced Conversion's Power Ring platform to unlock the full performance potential of SiC-based inverters across high-voltage e-mobility

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Nano today announced a strategic partnership with Advanced Conversion (a wholly owned subsidiary of ETI of Clearwater, Florida) to co-develop next-generation DC-link capacitor solutions for high-voltage e-mobility applications, with an initial focus on high-performance and commercial platforms including Formula E and performance automotive, electric buses and heavy trucks, off-highway and industrial vehicles, and electrified aviation.

The 800V+ Shift Is Rewriting the Rules for Power Electronics

The shift to 800V+ power architectures was supposed to unlock the next generation of EV performance, charging speed, and electrified aviation. Instead, engineers keep running into the same wall: DC-link capacitors that weren't designed for the high currents, thermal loads, switching speeds, and voltage stress that Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs demand. The workarounds (derating capacitors, oversizing the DC link, adding cooling infrastructure) are expensive, weight restrictive, and space-consuming, and they undermine the efficiency gains SiC was designed to deliver.

"SiC has fundamentally changed what the DC link must deliver, and the industry has been working around legacy polypropylene limitations for too long. Engineers designing 800V+ inverter systems shouldn't have to derate, oversize, or add cooling just so their capacitors can keep up," said Edward Sawyer, CEO of Advanced Power Conversion Solutions. "NanoPlex LDF also serves as a direct replacement for polyester-based films where the supply chain has become constrained — we're already seeing strong adoption across our customer base. Partnering with Peak Nano gives us the film technology to match the ambition of our Power Ring platform. Together, we're delivering a DC-link solution purpose-built for 800V SiC inverters and geometrically aligned to integrate directly with motor housings."

A Ground-Up Solution: Power Ring + NanoPlex LDF

This partnership brings together two technologies purpose-built for the 800V+ shift. Peak Nano's patented NanoPlex LDF film design delivers thermal stability and voltage endurance that 800V+ SiC systems require, without the derating penalties that constrain biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based designs. Advanced Conversion's patented Power Ring platform provides ultra-low commutation loop inductance and superior thermal coupling, enabling fast-switching SiC modules to operate at their full potential in compact, high-heat environments.

Together, they close a critical gap in high-voltage inverter design that neither company could address alone.

"NanoPlex LDF was built for exactly the environment that high-voltage SiC inverters create — high temperature, high frequency, high electrical stress, with no room for derating. Advanced Conversion's Power Ring architecture is the integration platform that can translate that film capability into a complete, optimized system," said Jim Welsh, CEO Of Peak Nano. "This partnership puts the right film and the right manufacturing platform together for the first time, and the products we are developing together will set a new benchmark for DC-link performance in e-mobility on land, sea, and air."

A Domestic, Allied Supply Chain for High-Voltage E-Mobility

NanoPlex LDF is engineered and manufactured domestically. Combined with Advanced Conversion's U.S.-based manufacturing, this partnership delivers one of the few fully domestic, allied-supply-chain DC-link solutions for high-voltage e-mobility, supporting OEMs and Tier 1s looking to de-risk their supply chains while aligning with onshoring and nearshoring priorities in the EV, power electronics, and defense and national security sectors.

Engineering teams from both companies are developing joint products now, with initial releases slated for late 2026. This partnership is structured for long-term co-development across passenger EVs, commercial vehicles, off-highway platforms, electrified aviation, and DC fast-charging infrastructure.

Program managers and engineers are invited to contact Advanced Conversion or Peak Nano to discuss early access and evaluation opportunities.

Advanced Conversion: www.advanced-conversion.com

Peak Nano Films: www.peaknano.com

About Peak Nano

Established in 2016 to bring patented nanotechnology from the laboratory to commercial applications, Peak Nano is tackling challenges across the power grid, fusion, electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense. With AI-powered design and advanced nanolayered technology, Peak Nano's drop-in-ready, industry-disrupting solutions dramatically boost systems' performance.

Our NanoPlex™ films technology, protected by 20+ global patents, is designed and engineered in the U.S., with a secure supply chain from allied nations, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. These purpose-built nanolayered solutions enable breakthroughs across critical industries, strengthening American energy independence, leadership, and national security.

About Advanced Conversion

Advanced Power Conversion Solutions Inc (Advanced Conversion) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Technik Industries Inc (ETI) of Clearwater, Florida. Advanced Conversion designs and manufactures advanced DC-link integration solutions for high-voltage power electronics. The company's patented Power Ring platform delivers ultra-low commutation loop inductance and superior thermal performance, enabling SiC-based inverter systems to operate at their full potential across e-mobility, industrial, and electrified aviation applications. Advanced Conversion and its sister company, Arizona Capacitors, have four facilities manufacturing leading-edge capacitor solutions for industry. For more information: www.advanced-conversion.com

SOURCE Peak Nano Systems