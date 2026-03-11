Peak Nano Announces Partnership with E&P Technologies to Develop Fusion-Grade High Energy Density Capacitors and Strengthen U.S. Supply Chains

U.S.-Manufactured NanoPlex™ HDC dielectric film to enable next-generation pulsed power systems for fusion energy, aerospace, aviation, and grid modernization

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Nano today announced a strategic partnership with E&P Technologies to co-develop next-generation high-energy-density capacitors powered by Peak Nano's NanoPlex™ HDC dielectric platform. The collaboration will accelerate capacitor performance beyond the limits of conventional polymer film dielectrics while advancing a resilient, U.S.-based supply chain for fusion energy and critical power infrastructure.

E&P Technologies has selected Peak Nano's NanoPlex HDC as the foundation for a new class of high-energy, high-reliability capacitors designed for fusion drivers, capable of million-shot duty cycles for pulsed power systems, and demanding aerospace and aviation environments.

Peak Nano's NanoPlex HDC films are engineered by arranging multiple polymers in precise nanoscale configurations to activate new electrical, thermal, mechanical, and high-duty cycle performance. Compared to traditional polymer dielectric films, NanoPlex delivers higher energy density, improved thermal stability, and enhanced electrical reliability—capabilities essential for next-generation fusion, defense, and advanced power applications.

This partnership tightly integrates Peak Nano's breakthrough materials innovation with E&P Technologies' automated manufacturing, qualification, and productization expertise, enabling rapid prototyping and validation testing that significantly shortens development cycles from concept to hardware-ready deployment.

"Fusion is on track to become a trillion-dollar supply chain opportunity by 2050, and capacitors are one of the critical components that will determine how fast the industry can scale," said Jim Welsh, CEO of Peak Nano. "By partnering with E&P, we're bringing U.S.-manufactured advanced capacitor films into qualified, high-performance hardware—significantly reducing time to market while strengthening the American industrial base for fusion and next-generation power systems."

"This partnership unlocks next-generation performance that isn't achievable with conventional materials," said Caroline Sorrick, CEO of E&P Technologies. "Our team brings deep experience designing and qualifying pulsed power systems for demanding fusion and aerospace applications, including work with Xcimer and Blue Origin. Combined with Peak Nano's breakthrough dielectric materials, this collaboration will help accelerate the development of qualified, manufacturable capacitor solutions for next-generation power systems."

Supporting National Priorities in Domestic Manufacturing and Grid Resilience

The partnership aligns with a growing U.S. policy focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity for critical energy components. Recent FY26 appropriations language has explicitly directed continued support for U.S.-based production of nanolayer capacitor film to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthen industrial base capacity.

Industry leaders have similarly emphasized the importance of domestic component manufacturing as fusion progresses toward commercial deployment.

"Building resilient domestic capacity for critical components like capacitors is essential if the United States is going to lead in fusion energy," said Andrew Holland, CEO of the Fusion Industry Association. "This partnership is a strong example of how innovative materials companies and specialized manufacturers can close key gaps across the industry to enable fusion to scale."

In parallel, Executive Orders 14005 and 14017 emphasize increased domestic content requirements and secure supply chains for technologies vital to national and economic security. Emerging federal initiatives, including proposed Fusion Manufacturing Parity Act provisions and the expansion of 45X advanced manufacturing tax credits, further underscore the importance of building U.S.-based production capabilities for the components that will enable fusion deployment at scale.

Peak Nano and E&P's collaboration directly supports these objectives by pairing advanced dielectric film innovation with domestic manufacturing and qualification, helping accelerate the availability of fusion-grade capacitors while reinforcing the American industrial base.

Beyond fusion, high-performance capacitors are also foundational to power grid modernization, including the deployment of grid-enhancing technologies (GETs) that enable operators to increase transmission capacity and reliability using existing infrastructure.

Building a Long-Term Platform for Next-Generation Capacitor Infrastructure

Peak Nano and E&P Technologies are establishing a long-term platform for co-developing future capacitor architectures aligned with evolving customer requirements and next-generation manufacturing automation strategies. This foundation will support a pipeline of high-performance products for fusion energy, aerospace, aviation, defense, grid infrastructure, and other demanding applications—delivering compact, reliable energy storage systems manufactured entirely in the United States.

About Peak Nano

Established in 2016 to bring patented nanotechnology from the laboratory to commercial applications, Peak Nano is tackling challenges across the power grid, fusion, electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense. With AI-powered design and advanced nanolayered technology, Peak Nano's drop-in-ready, industry-disrupting solutions dramatically boost systems' performance.

Our NanoPlex™ films technology, protected by 20+ global patents, is designed and engineered in the U.S., with a secure supply chain from allied nations, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. These purpose-built nanolayered solutions enable breakthroughs across critical industries, strengthening American energy independence, leadership, and national security.

About E&P Technologies

E&P Technologies is a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in pulsed power systems, high‑reliability capacitors, and advanced power electronics for defense, aerospace, and fusion applications. E&P integrates materials, design, and automated manufacturing to deliver system‑ready hardware that meets demanding operational requirements.

SOURCE Peak Nano Systems